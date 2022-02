Barcelona forwards Asisat Oshoala and Mariona Caldentey will both be sidelined for the next 10 weeks after each suffering thigh injuries. Caldentey was forced off during Spain’s clash with Germany in the opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup in England and withdrew from the squad on Friday morning. Oshoala is away with Nigeria but missed her country’s win over Ivory Coast in a World Cup qualifier on Friday afternoon.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO