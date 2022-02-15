ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Police Department Log Feb 12 – 13,2022

By Editorials
Mesquite Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article02/14/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/12/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220212030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears trump justice'

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Write in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

The National Archives confirms it found classified materials at Mar-a-Lago

The National Archives and Records Administration found classified materials in the 15 boxes of records it retrieved from former President Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to a letter sent to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday. "NARA has identified items marked as classified national...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Child Abuse#Animal Shelter#R2 Time#Blvd Canyon#B2 Time
CBS News

U.S. lifts ban on avocados imported from Mexico

The U.S. has lifted its ban on avocados imported from Mexico, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday. The decision comes after the USDA said one of its employees was threatened last week, prompting a halt in imports of the fruit. The agency said...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy