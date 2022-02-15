Mesquite Police Department Log Feb 12 – 13,2022
02/14/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/12/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220212030 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0