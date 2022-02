British company MBL Seminars provides professional development courses for lawyers and accountants. Its chairman, Morgan Rigby, who now runs the Manchester-based company remotely from the U.S., is part of a CEO club on the North Shore of Massachusetts where business leaders gather to share ideas. Years ago, Rigby shared a paper arguing for a 4-day workweek. “They all thought I was insane,” he says. He tried to explain the concept: You pay employees for a 5-day week, and they achieve the productivity of 5 days, but work for 4. If that’s the case, they countered, why not pay them for 5 and get 6 days of productivity?

