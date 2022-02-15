ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Gregg Palermo, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIwkC_0eF52DWI00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

US Olympic Team offers mental health services to athletes

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
WANE 15

Hubb helps Irish top Boston College in overtime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Prentiss Hubb scored the last six points for Notre Dame in overtime and the Fighting Irish survived in a 99-95 win over Boston College on Wednesday night to rejoin idle Duke atop the Atlantic Coast Conference after their fifth straight victory. Hubb finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Dane […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Olympics Gymnastics#Us Olympic Team#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Notre Dame hiring Al Golden as defensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WANE 15

Leo stuns top-seeded Vipers to open high school hockey playoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo, who finishes fourth out of four teams in the regular season standings, opened city playoff action with a stunner, taking down the top-seeded Fort Wayne Vipers 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Vipers were presented with the Roy Chin Cup before the game in honor of winning the regular season […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy