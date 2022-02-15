BPD: 16-year-old boy with knife shot by police in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a 16-year-old boy late Monday night in southwest Bakersfield.
Around 10:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pensinger Road and Buena Vista Road for a teen saying he was going to harm other people, according to police. When officers arrived they located a 16-year-boy who was armed with a knife.
During the confrontation, police attempted to take the teen into custody by using a Taser at least one time before shooting the teen, according to police. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
The officer was wearing a body camera and that footage will be released at a later time, according to BPD.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 0