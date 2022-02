The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions. They worked hard to win not only on the field but off the field. Head Coach Sean McVay came to the Rams in 2017, and his record is 55-26. He is 36 years old and has the opportunity to get better at his craft. McVay and his staff had a strategy and made moves accordingly to assemble a winning product. They valued talented veterans such as Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Sony Michel, and Leonard Floyd over rookies entering the league. They sacrificed draft picks on numerous occasions to bring in players like Matthew Stafford. With this mentality, the Rams won a Super Bowl, so the question is, should the Chiefs have the same approach to constructing their roster?

