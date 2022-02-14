ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECIPE: Bacon Broth

By Amy Iler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleServes 6-8 1 bacon hock, about 900g/2 lb. Small bunch of herbs (thyme, parsley, bay leaf) Sock the bacon in cold water overnight. Next morning, drain it and put it into a garge pan with enough fresh cold water to cover it. Bring to a boil,...

knuj.net

5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole

5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole is a budget-friendly and simple dinner for the entire family. With five ingredients, your dinner will be ready in a little more than an hour and you can get to more important things. Ingredients. 1-1/2 to 2 pounds ground beef. 10.5 ounce can cream of condensed...
RECIPES
#Cabbage Soup#Broth#Food Drink#Rutabaga
Simply Recipes

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole is a warm dish inspired by the classic Philly Cheesesteak, a sliced steak and onion sandwich served on a roll and topped with cheese. It’s a rich and meaty casserole that is comfort food at its best. The casserole has ground beef, onions, peppers, and mushrooms....
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Baked Cowboy Dip

This delicious, and highly addictive Cowboy Dip used to be called "Cowboy Cr@#k Dip," which is what I called it, many, many times in the original voiceover for this video. Besides the actual word, the recording also contained cr@#k references, cr@#k puns, and a few cr@#k innuendos, which, as I found out shortly after submitting the video, were in violation of new corporate guidelines.
FOOD & DRINKS
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

Best Egg Salad Recipe

A great, traditional egg salad should only have a few ingredients. Chopped eggs in a mayonnaise based dressing with salt and pepper. From there the variations are endless to making it something all your own. This classic version is as simple as it gets, but oh so tasty!. How To...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Baked Eggs and Greens in Harissa Tomato Sauce

These baked eggs are as good for a speedy weeknight dinner as they are for a festive brunch, and the pan-crisped croutons soak up just enough sauce to create wonderfully crispy-gone-soggy texture. Some brands of harissa are spicier than others, so be sure to taste as you go and adjust the crushed red pepper flake usage depending on how spicy you’d like your finished product.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
Times-Journal

Weekday recipes using ground beef

Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
