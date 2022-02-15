ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Airlines GE9X Engine Purchase Agreement

By Winifred Itungu
airwaysmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Singapore Airlines (SQ) has agreed to pay US$2.8bn to GE Aviation for 22 GE9X engines, completing the purchase of 31 Boeing 777X aircraft. After an earlier order for 40 GE9X engines in 2017, the airline now has 62 GE9Xs on...

