Hostess introduces caffeinated donuts

By Eric Schroeder
bakemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHostess Brands, Inc. is expanding its donut lineup with the debut of caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes in two flavors: chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato. Each donut contains between 50 to 70...

www.bakemag.com

