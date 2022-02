New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Conservative political commentator Lauren Wright found herself in the hot seat Wednesday morning during a discussion about the families of Sandy Hook victims reaching a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington. While Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, insisted that she supports "commonsense gun reforms," she said that the settlement could lead to a slippery slope of individuals filing lawsuits against companies — an argument that the rest of the panel quickly dismissed. "You can leave it to people to do the right thing, but one of the reasons we have so many kinds of laws is 'cause people don't!" said Whoopi Goldberg. "We now have to babysit people and say, 'You've gotta do the right thing.'"

