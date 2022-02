SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Veterans’ Home will host a CNA training class at the facility, located at 1102 West 42nd Street, Scottsbluff. The course runs from March 14 to 25, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants in the class will be paid $15.60/hour plus additional $3.00/hour shift differential and have their supplies and certification test paid for. Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants can transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility starting at $18.807/hour plus additional $3.00/hour shift differential.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO