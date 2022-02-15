Missing man, daughter found alive in Mexico

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar)- After missing for more than two weeks, Hector Flores Jr., 49, and his nine-year-old daughter Luna, have been found alive in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The Mexican state is adjacent to Big Bend National Park.

On Sunday, February 13th, the National Park Service was notified by residents of a remote Mexican community across the Rio Grande that a man and young girl fitting the description of Hector and Luna were in the area trying to buy food. Mexico State Police confirmed their identities Monday afternoon. Both are reported to be in healthy condition, according to a news release.

The two were detained by Mexican authorities and will be returned to the United States to reunite with family members Tuesday.

Hector and Luna are said to have traveled to Big Bend from Fort Stockton on January 28th. Many agencies have been searching for the pair since February 5th when Hector’s truck was found abandoned along the remote Old Ore Road in Big Bend National Park.

An investigation into this incident is still underway.

