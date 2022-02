Governor Beshear held his weekly COVID-19 briefing Monday in Frankfort. The highlight is continued drops in case numbers, positivity and hospitalizations. Despite the trends, Governor Beshear pointed out that Omicron has been a difficult wave and that danger remains. The Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, Dr. Steven Stack, took the podium following the Governor. He highlighted the same success the Governor did, also noting that continued vaccination and masking will ensure the downward trends continue. The Governor reported 1,907 new cases Monday. 1,750 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, with 322 in the ICU and 162 on ventilators. There were 32 new COVID-19 related deaths reported. The governor said the state is seeing a 17.93% positivity rate. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO