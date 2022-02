Mary J. Blige is starting what is sure to be a mammoth weekend for the singer with her new album Good Morning Gorgeous. The timing of today's release is not at all a coincidence, as it comes just two days before Blige takes the stage for this Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, which will feature a massive, A-list roster of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar alongside Blige, taking over the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO