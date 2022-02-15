ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Prison Sentences Handed Down In Last Year's Beverly Hills Watch Robbery

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the men behind the...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

KTLA

2 men, teen arrested for series of SoCal robberies: Beverly Hills PD

Two men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Beverly Hills and throughout Southern California, officials said Tuesday. Authorities are still seeking four men in the ongoing investigation. Last week, Beverly Hills detectives and SWAT officers served warrants in Hemet, Banning and Winchester with assistance from […]
North Coast Journal

Sentence Handed Down in Bear River Triple Homicide

One year after a newly engaged couple and a 16-year-old girl were shot to death at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation, the now 19 year old who pleaded guilty to their murders was sentenced today to 150 years to life in prison. Judge...
reviewjournal.com

Man receives prison term for killing woman at Las Vegas resort

Bailley Short’s family has one question for the man convicted of shooting and killing the 20-year-old woman in an alleyway behind a Las Vegas resort. “The worst part is we’re never going to get the ‘why,’” Savannah Short-Windober said Friday during a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her sister.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Harrington Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

Malique Harrington, who was found not guilty in December 2021 in the May 2018 murder of Jerry Clark, Jr., at Raymonia Apartments in Vidalia was sentenced for other charges related to o the case by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Reeves in a Toombs County court last Thursday. Assistant District...
KRON4 News

Serial abuser sentenced to 10 years in Salinas prison

SALINAS (BCN) – A Monterey County judge sentenced 38-year-old Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, of Gonzales, to 10 years and eight months in prison after his conviction for a series of crimes connected with abuse of multiple partners and an assault in jail when his case was pending. Rodriguez has multiple previous convictions, in 2013 for kidnapping […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Man Sentenced to Prison for Role in Scranton Bank Robbery

The second suspect that was charged from a 2021 bank robbery in Scranton was sentenced in district court. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn announced that 27-year-old Tyler Mattingly of Carroll was sentenced to ten years in state prison. He pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. Lahen argued for ten years, while the defendant wanted probation. District Court Judge Christopher Polking agreed with Laehn’s argument of a ten year prison sentence.
WNCY

Sentence Handed Down For Green Bay Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Stephon Young was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a person during a dispute at a gas station. Court records show Young, 26, was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years at Tuesday’s hearing for his conviction of first-degree reckless injury by Judge Kendall Kelley.
Click10.com

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for girl’s shooting death

MIAMI – Nearly three months away from the two-year anniversary of 15-year-old Arya Gray’s death, the man who is accused of shooting her pled guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon. Thalys Oliveira, 19, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday. He was 17 years old when he...
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell man who 'took matters into own hands' sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in shooting

MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who shot multiple rounds at a driver in retaliation to a separate incident was sentenced Tuesday to serve 12 years in prison. Prior to receiving his 12-year prison sentence for being the “trigger man” in an Aug. 11 shooting that took place in a Mitchell neighborhood, Johnathon Velazquez, 20, apologized for his role in the incident that did not cause any fatalities.
wrbl.com

Nine year sentenced handed down to former Alabama corrections officer supervisor in connection to inmate assault

ALABAMA (WRBL) – A former Alabama corrections officer is going to federal prison for nine years in connection to the assault of an inmate. On Feb. 4, 2022, Willie M. Burks III, 41, was sentenced to 108 month in prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility in February 2019, where he worked as a lieutenant for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Daily Telegram

Fatal overdose leads to 7-year prison sentence

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man who supplied a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a Superior woman was sentenced in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 9, to seven years in state prison and six years of extended supervision. Jeffery Paul Linder, 43, pleaded guilty to party to first-degree...
