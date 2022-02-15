Prison Sentences Handed Down In Last Year's Beverly Hills Watch Robbery

Two men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with a series of armed robberies in Beverly Hills and throughout Southern California, officials said Tuesday. Authorities are still seeking four men in the ongoing investigation. Last week, Beverly Hills detectives and SWAT officers served warrants in Hemet, Banning and Winchester with assistance from […]
Travis Reinking, the man who was found guilty of murdering four people in a shooting spree at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018, was sentenced on Saturday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Associated Press, jurors handed down four life sentences after Reinking, 33,...
A Jacksonville man was sentenced Friday, February 4, 2022 to 144 months in prison for bank robbery and brandishing a handgun during a robbery and was ordered to pay $58,333.00 in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Michael Donell...
One year after a newly engaged couple and a 16-year-old girl were shot to death at a home on the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation, the now 19 year old who pleaded guilty to their murders was sentenced today to 150 years to life in prison. Judge...
Bailley Short’s family has one question for the man convicted of shooting and killing the 20-year-old woman in an alleyway behind a Las Vegas resort. “The worst part is we’re never going to get the ‘why,’” Savannah Short-Windober said Friday during a sentencing hearing for the man convicted of killing her sister.
Malique Harrington, who was found not guilty in December 2021 in the May 2018 murder of Jerry Clark, Jr., at Raymonia Apartments in Vidalia was sentenced for other charges related to o the case by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Reeves in a Toombs County court last Thursday. Assistant District...
A Long Island City resident was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a 29-year-old man in the courtyard of the Ravenswood Houses NYCHA complex in Astoria nearly four years ago. Shahid Burton, 21, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty in November...
SALINAS (BCN) – A Monterey County judge sentenced 38-year-old Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, of Gonzales, to 10 years and eight months in prison after his conviction for a series of crimes connected with abuse of multiple partners and an assault in jail when his case was pending. Rodriguez has multiple previous convictions, in 2013 for kidnapping […]
HEMET (CBSLA) – Three suspects have been arrested in Riverside County in connection with a series of armed robberies in Beverly Hills and surrounding cities, and four additional suspects were outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said Tuesday. Detectives and SWAT officers from the Beverly Hills...
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman convicted of robbery for a fourth time was sentenced this week to 19 years in prison. Conyale Denise Ingram, 37 had pleaded guilty in October to robbery resulting in bodily injury, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison,. Ingram...
The second suspect that was charged from a 2021 bank robbery in Scranton was sentenced in district court. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn announced that 27-year-old Tyler Mattingly of Carroll was sentenced to ten years in state prison. He pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. Lahen argued for ten years, while the defendant wanted probation. District Court Judge Christopher Polking agreed with Laehn’s argument of a ten year prison sentence.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Stephon Young was sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a person during a dispute at a gas station. Court records show Young, 26, was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years at Tuesday’s hearing for his conviction of first-degree reckless injury by Judge Kendall Kelley.
MIAMI – Nearly three months away from the two-year anniversary of 15-year-old Arya Gray’s death, the man who is accused of shooting her pled guilty to manslaughter with a deadly weapon. Thalys Oliveira, 19, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday. He was 17 years old when he...
A Sacramento County judge sentenced a man convicted of attempted murder to 62 years and 10 months to life in prison for shooting at sheriff’s deputies during a 2017 traffic stop, prosecutors said. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Stephen Acquisto sentenced 39-year-old Jimmy Young Vang on Friday, the Sacramento County...
MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who shot multiple rounds at a driver in retaliation to a separate incident was sentenced Tuesday to serve 12 years in prison. Prior to receiving his 12-year prison sentence for being the “trigger man” in an Aug. 11 shooting that took place in a Mitchell neighborhood, Johnathon Velazquez, 20, apologized for his role in the incident that did not cause any fatalities.
ALABAMA (WRBL) – A former Alabama corrections officer is going to federal prison for nine years in connection to the assault of an inmate. On Feb. 4, 2022, Willie M. Burks III, 41, was sentenced to 108 month in prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility in February 2019, where he worked as a lieutenant for the Alabama Department of Corrections.
SUPERIOR — A Duluth man who supplied a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to a Superior woman was sentenced in Douglas County Circuit Court Wednesday, Feb. 9, to seven years in state prison and six years of extended supervision. Jeffery Paul Linder, 43, pleaded guilty to party to first-degree...
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A woman was sentenced to four years in prison on charges related to a robbery and chase back in December, according to the Washington County DA’s office. Ramona Washington pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted robbery, failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, the DA’s office said.
