Prison Sentences Handed Down In Last Year's Beverly Hills Watch Robbery

ALABAMA (WRBL) – A former Alabama corrections officer is going to federal prison for nine years in connection to the assault of an inmate. On Feb. 4, 2022, Willie M. Burks III, 41, was sentenced to 108 month in prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility in February 2019, where he worked as a lieutenant for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO