There is nothing that compares to the feeling of having an ailing loved one when there is nothing you can do to help, especially if that person is a parent you are close to. This week, Tyrese revealed to the world that his mother has been battling both pneumonia and COVID-19. The actor shared a lengthy, emotional post about the ordeal, stating that his mother is currently in a coma, fighting for her life.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO