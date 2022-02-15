ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodfish, CA

Woman charged in Bodfish teen’s alleged fentanyl overdose death

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A felony charge has been filed against a woman in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Bodfish girl whom she allegedly gave fentanyl.

3 plead not guilty to human trafficking charges

Marilyn Lee Elliott is charged with willful cruelty to a child, according to Superior Court records. An arraignment date has not been scheduled and Elliott is not listed in custody.

A court filing says Elliott admitted to providing fentanyl the night of May 18, and the teen’s boyfriend told investigators he was in touch with her that night and she told him she had used the drug.

The teen was found unresponsive the next morning at a home in the 100 block of Pioneer Place, according to sheriff’s officials Given aid at the scene, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies searched the home and found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Elliott in 2019 pleaded no contest to two drug-related charges, court records say.

KGET

Dogs returned to their owner following January robbery at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two dogs have been returned to their owner after they were stolen at gunpoint last month in Buttonwillow, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. KCSO said a man was walking his dogs at Tracy Avenue and Interstate 5 when he was robbed by several suspects on Jan. 22. The thieves got […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Valentine’s Day vendor thief arrested, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a strong-armed robbery that injured several Fresno street vendors on Valentine’s Day, according to Fresno Police Department officials. On Monday at around 6:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Tulare and Third streets regarding a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place. Officers investigating […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

KCSO ask for help in search of missing 15-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing this week. Deputies are looking for Danielle Basaldua, 15. Officials said she last spoke to family on Monday, Feb. 14 and was last seen at the Dutch Bros near California Avenue and Oak Street. Basaldua is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man sentenced to 6 years in Bakersfield gas station shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to assault charges after twice standing trial in connection with a gas station shooting was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison. Julio Munoz, however, will be released in less than a year due to time he’s already spent in custody. He pleaded no contest […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco man found dead outside residence Wednesday identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Wasco early Wednesday morning. The man was Christopher Aaron Regalado, 31, of Wasco, according to the coroner’s office. Just after 2 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Sharon Court near Beckes […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KGET

