Nebraska State

Ricketts stresses support for tax cuts ahead of bill debate

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is making clear again that he wants lawmakers to cut the state’s income tax this year, arguing...

Panhandle Post

Bill to cut Neb. state income taxes, corporate taxes runs into filibuster

LINCOLN — State lawmakers traded one filibuster for another Wednesday as debate began on a major proposal to reduce state income taxes. State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn said that Legislative Bill 939 would make Nebraska more competitive when it comes to individual and corporate income taxes and that the state’s surplus of tax revenue means some money should be returned “to the people.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts talks water and taxes at Kearney town hall

KEARNEY — Several people in a standing-room-only group of more than 50 Nebraskans questioned Gov. Pete Ricketts Friday about why the state should spend $500 million in taxpayer money on a canal and reservoir system aimed at Colorado. Kearney City Council member Tami Moore said she left the meeting...
KEARNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska eyes pandemic money to ease housing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year. Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

🔊Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Feb. 5

Today we'll return you to the Alliance City Council meeting from Feb. 15. Council approved a first reading of a grant application and agency agreement for the rehabilitation of taxiways and apron at the Alliance Municipal Airport, approved the Nebraska Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant to provide the Alliance Police Department an opportunity to purchase equipment to help prepare for the future with the virus including security cameras for the city parks. Police Chief Lukens gave the council an update.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Attorneys spar over what jury can hear in Fortenberry case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that the Nebraska Republican was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate. A judge’s ruling on the matter...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Homestead Tax Exemption

It’s no secret that Nebraska has a heavy property tax burden. However, there is help for low-income people who are 65 or older, disabled, or veterans. They may qualify for the Homestead Tax Exemption. The Homestead Exemption gives those who are eligible a reduction on property taxes by excluding all or a portion of the value of a person’s home and up to one acre of land that the home is built on.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Group to challenge Lincoln's new discrimination ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The day after the Lincoln city council passed an ordinance that expanded an anti-discrimination lawsuit to include sexual orientation and gender identity, a group is launching a petition drive to put the question on the ballot. The council passed an ordinance Monday night that also...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Tax cut coming for those who inherit property in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those who inherit property in Nebraska would pay less in taxes under a bill given final approval Friday by the State Legislature. Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and nonrelatives.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

South Dakota Senate passes Noem's vaccine mandate bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Senate Republicans are giving support to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to allow employees to gain exemptions from their employer’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bill drew just four opposition votes in the 35-member Senate. It will next go to the House. Noem...
HEALTH
Panhandle Post

Omaha’s mask mandate is lifted by city health director

OMAHA — Masks are no longer mandated in Omaha. Dr. Lindsay Huse, health director for the City of Omaha and for the Douglas County Health Department, lifted the mask mandate Wednesday for certain indoor spaces in Omaha. Huse, in her role as city health director, announced the change by...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

IRS updates information on 2021 COVID relief tax credits

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit. These FAQs (FS-2022-12 PDF) revisions are as follows:. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic A: General Information: Q3, Q6. 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit — Topic B: Claiming the Recovery Rebate...
INCOME TAX
Panhandle Post

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows...
COLLEGES
