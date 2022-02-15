Ricketts stresses support for tax cuts ahead of bill debate

It’s no secret that Nebraska has a heavy property tax burden. However, there is help for low-income people who are 65 or older, disabled, or veterans. They may qualify for the Homestead Tax Exemption. The Homestead Exemption gives those who are eligible a reduction on property taxes by excluding all or a portion of the value of a person’s home and up to one acre of land that the home is built on.

