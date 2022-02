The covid shutdown and months of stay-at-homeness sparked new trends in human behavior: one of them was certainly a return to an interest in home-cooking, canning, and baking. Since people were “stuck at home,” why not make the best of it by enjoying some slow food? Jack’s tried to keep us stocked with canning supplies, which flew off the shelves early in the pandemic. Lots of folks wanted sourdough starters and instruction on baking their own bread. And, is it just me, or has the pandemic also catalyzed an explosion of cooking shows?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO