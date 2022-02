Prospero Hall is making their first legacy game and it looks amazing. Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar will be a cooperative board game that lets you build your own Jurassic Park over the course of 12 games. A new video has revealed that the final adventure is being designed to be played multiple times, even with the same park that you’ve built up. Not only that, but the designers are hoping you’ll be able to play through the whole game more than once so that you can unlock all the possibilities. This is a really cool idea if they can pull it off. The difficult thing about investing in legacy games is that you can really only feasibly play through them one time, but having one with replay value would be incredible. Watch the video below and then keep an eye out for this game on Kickstarter on March 22.

