Compass Gold Initiates Bedrock Drilling on Two Target Areas at Moribala

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for the maiden diamond drilling program on its Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 3 km southwest of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1), and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au(2). This maiden diamond drilling was part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO