ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Compass Gold Initiates Bedrock Drilling on Two Target Areas at Moribala

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCompass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) has launched its follow-up drilling program on the Moribala permit on its Sikasso Property in Southern Mali. A fully-funded 1,000 m air core (AC) drill program has started on the Moribala permit. Drilling is targeting two faults associated with strong...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
resourceworld.com

Aya drills 3,353 g/t silver over 7.5 metres at Zgounder mine, Morocco

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. [AYA-TSX; MYAGF-OTC] reported additional high-grade assay results from the 2021 drill exploration program at the 85%-owned Zgounder silver mine in the Kingdom of Morocco. The government owns the remaining 15% interest. Highlights (intersections are core lengths) include high-grade extension of mineralization at the 2,030 level...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Fury Gold drills 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Committee Bay, Nunavut

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY-TSX, NYSE American] reported results from the 2021 exploration program at the Raven prospect within its 100%-owned Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, northern Canada. Highlights include drill intercepts of 9.18 g/t gold over 1.5 metres and 7.30 g/t gold over 1 metre...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Successful Financing

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV:SBMI) (‘SBMI’ or ‘the Company’) announced its intention to carry out an accretive non-brokered financing of Units. Each Unit is priced at $0.40 (forty cents) and comprises of one common share and one full 60-cent (sixty cent) warrant with a 24-month term, with each such warrant being exercisable into a common share (the “Financing”). There is no acceleration clause on such warrants. That pricing is at a 33% premium to the previous round of financing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Bedrock#Compass Gold Corp#Company#Sikasso Property#Ac#Sankarani
resourceworld.com

Chesapeake Gold drills 1.36 g/t AuEq over 399 metres of at Metates, Mexico

Chesapeake Gold Corp. [CKG-TSXV; CHPGF-OTCQX] reported results from the first five large-diameter (PQ or 88 millimetres) infill core drill holes completed during the current drill program at its 100%-owned flagship Metates gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico. The 2021-2022 drill program is slated to include 16 holes totalling approximately 6,700 metres.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Radisson reports multiple high-grade intercepts including 59.79 g/t over 3.00 m and 13.55 g/t over 2.00 m, expanding mineralization laterally and at depth in the gap between current resources and the old O’Brien Mine

Rouyn-Noranda, Qc Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce significant high-grade gold intercepts from the ongoing 130,000 m exploration drill program at its 100% owned O’Brien gold project located along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (see location map 1 and location map 2), halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

York Harbour Metals Drills 25 Metres of 2.7% Copper, 9.0% Zinc, 17.78 g/t Silver and 164 g/t Cobalt

York Harbour Metals Inc. (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA) (the “Company”) (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:PGRCF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) is pleased to provide the assay results from diamond drill hole YH21-18 that showed significant mineralization from the Phase 2 drilling on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project (“York Harbour” or the “Project”). The Project is located 27 kilometres west of Corner Brook, Newfoundland.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Southern Silver drills 185 g/t silver over 11.8 metres at Cerro Las Minitas, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. [SSV-TSXV; SSVFF-OTCQB; SEG1-FSE; SSVCL-Santiago] reports drilling continues to extend high-grade silver-polymetallic mineralization at the newly identified North Felsite Target on the 100%-owned Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico. The North Felsite target is an area located approximately 400 metres northwest of the La Bocona and Mina Pina shafts on the eastern side of the Cerro, in an area that was not included in the most recent NI43-101 Mineral Resource update on the property.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
buffalonynews.net

New Placer Dome Geophysical Surveys at Kinsley Mountain Continue to Generate New Targets and Completes Two Diamond Drill Holes at the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce the completion of the first phase of diamond drilling at the Company's Bolo Gold-Silver Project (the 'Bolo Project' or 'Bolo') in Nye County, Nevada. A total of 701 metres of core was drilled in two holes at the South Mine Fault Zone ('SMFZ'). Induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveying continues at the Company's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the 'Kinsley Mountain Project' or 'Kinsley Mountain') in Elko County, Nevada.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

P2 Gold ups resource estimate at Nevada project

P2 Gold Inc. [PGLD-TSXV] on Friday announced a significant increase in the estimated resource at its Gabbs gold-copper project, which is located in the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The company said the new estimate is the first update to be announced since the company acquired the project in 2021. It...
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

Maritime Resources Initiates 2022 Exploration Drilling Program

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSX.V: MAE) (“Maritime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 exploration program at the Hammerdown Gold Project (“Hammerdown” or the “Project”), located in the Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada near the towns of King’s Point and Springdale.
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

Strong gold-silver drilled at Western BRX

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Feb. 7 said the latest batch of assay results from the 2021 drill program at Klaza show the potential to expand and upgrade the resource within Western BRX Zone on the gold-silver property in southern Yukon. A 2020 preliminary economic assessment for Klaza outlines plans for a...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

St-Georges bulk samples 2.92% nickel at Manicouagan project, Quebec

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. [SX-CSE; SXOOF-OTCQB; 85G1-FSE] provided a status update on the 100%-optioned Manicouagan project located on the Quebec north shore 350 km northwest of Baie-Comeau. Representative samples obtained from the approximately one-tonne bulk sample, collected in the fall of 2021 returned nickel grades between 2.36% and 2.92% and Palladium grades between 1.4 and 9.5 g/t.
INDUSTRY
resourceworld.com

Kermode Resources signs LOI to acquire Seahorse Saddle project, Australia

Kermode Resources Ltd. [KLM-TSXV] entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Seahorse Saddle project from Southern Prospecting Pty. Ltd. (SPPL). SPPL is a private company in Australia that owns 3 exploration licenses: E69/3940 (232 km2); E28/3178 and E28/3179 (985 km2). The project has been previously referred to as the Rawlinna Project because it is located at the Rawlinna station, 370 km to the east of Kalgoorlie via the Trans Access Road and 9 km to the south of the public access Trans Australia Railway line linking most major cities.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Snowline Gold drills 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres at Rogue, Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. [SGD-CSE; SNWGF-OTC] reported additional phase I drill and exploration results from the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in Yukon, Canada. As with the first two holes (released previously), holes V-21-003 and V-21-004 each intersected broad zones of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. V-21-003 averaged 1.56 g/T gold over 125 metres from surface, within a broader sheeted vein array zone 1.25 g/t gold over 168.7 metres, also from surface. Hole V-21-004, collared farther from the intrusion, also encountered strong gold grades in sheeted veins, running 0.90 g/t gold over 69.5 metres from 65 metres depth.
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Cypress Development Completes Two Week Lithium Extraction Test at its Nevada Pilot Plant

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the successful completion of a 14-day operating test at the Company’s lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada. During this period, the pilot plant operated continuously treating lithium-bearing claystone from the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
NEVADA STATE
resourceworld.com

White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Discovery Intersecting 6.94 g/t Gold over 19.50m and 1.36 g/t Gold over 18.50m at the Ulli’s Ridge Target in Maiden Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for the maiden diamond drilling program on its Ulli’s Ridge target located approximately 3 km southwest of the Company’s flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11 km south of the Company’s VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 g/t Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 g/t Au(1), and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 g/t Au(2). This maiden diamond drilling was part of the Company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive 420,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Pelangio Exploration Drilling Base Metal Targets At Gowan Project, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX);(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program at its Gowan polymetallic project is underway. The project is well located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage, the same environment that hosts the Kidd Creek Mine, just 16 kilometers northwest of the Gowan project. The drill program will test several priority geophysical targets for nickel copper sulphides as well as copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization 'VMS'. Drill targets in the northern portion of the property are associated with known historical base metal drill intercepts in a VMS environment.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Goldrich Mining Receives Drill Permit for High Priority Hard-Rock (Lode) Gold Target at Chandalar Property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Goldrich Mining Company (OTCQB: GRMC) ("Goldrich" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a drill permit on the Company's hard-rock (lode) gold target from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources ("DNR") to carry out a multi-year, 25,000-foot diamond core drill program at the Company's Chandalar Property. Subject to financing, Goldrich will commence an initial 13,000-foot program in May 2022.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy