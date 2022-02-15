ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

DeLand firefighters adopt stray dog that wandered into fire station

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3HgZ_0eF4ye3P00
Deland Fire department adopts abandoned dog (WFTV)

DELAND, Fla. — A little dog that crashed the grand opening of the DeLand Fire Department’s new fire station can now call the building his forever home.

DeLand firefighters said the pup showed up during the ceremony on Jan. 15, running around the station and apparatus bay. Once he was caught, he was turned over to animal control.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

After 30 days in the shelter, firefighters said no one came forward to claim him, so firefighters decided to give him a home themselves.

Henry “Hank” DeLand is now a permanent resident of Station 81.

Firefighters said the goal of getting a station dog is to provide the firefighters with some comfort and love during their long and often emotionally strenuous 24-hour shifts.

“Henry is sure to be loved and have plenty of people to play with and room to run around,” the department said in a statement.

Firefighters said Henry will accompany DeLand firefighters to community outreach events such as visits to local schools and parades in the near future.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FDLE cancels AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Tampa boy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 11:45 p.m. update:. The Amber Alert for Reed has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The boy is now safe. A Florida Amber Alert has been issued out of Hillsborough County for 4-year-old Terry Reed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Lifestyle
City
Deland, FL
Deland, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy