DeLand firefighters adopt stray dog that wandered into fire station

Deland Fire department adopts abandoned dog (WFTV)

DELAND, Fla. — A little dog that crashed the grand opening of the DeLand Fire Department’s new fire station can now call the building his forever home.

DeLand firefighters said the pup showed up during the ceremony on Jan. 15, running around the station and apparatus bay. Once he was caught, he was turned over to animal control.

After 30 days in the shelter, firefighters said no one came forward to claim him, so firefighters decided to give him a home themselves.

Henry “Hank” DeLand is now a permanent resident of Station 81.

Firefighters said the goal of getting a station dog is to provide the firefighters with some comfort and love during their long and often emotionally strenuous 24-hour shifts.

“Henry is sure to be loved and have plenty of people to play with and room to run around,” the department said in a statement.

Firefighters said Henry will accompany DeLand firefighters to community outreach events such as visits to local schools and parades in the near future.

