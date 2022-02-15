How 'Raised by Wolves' Season 2 Makes Humor Its Strength

In season one of Raised By Wolves, we learned the influence of the Mithraic god, Sol, whose teaching and implied messages were filtered through the minds of human men who then twisted them into meaning whatever best suited their needs, as all religion can be made to do. In season two, we’re seeing how that very practice is put into play by the opposing side, the atheists, who claim not to be governed by faith but by the cold, steely reason of a machine; although putting trust in a machine is just another version of putting faith in something you have no real control over. A person can push and pull the levers. Throw the switches. But outside forces still intervene. Just like a person presses play on their defense mechanisms when they’re threatened or when their feelings are hurt, a machine is hardwired to protect its functionality at all costs. Whether we have other plans or not. The atheists think they are free from the unpredictability of faith in a higher power, but we will soon see where the pieces fall when the Trust, the quantum computer made by Campion Sturges to guide them, goes into overdrive to maintain its glitchy sovereignty.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO