ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How 'Raised by Wolves' Season 2 Makes Humor Its Strength

By Fredrick James
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: The below article contains minor spoilers for Season 2 of Raised by Wolves. The first season of Raised by Wolves was a left-field, science-fiction highlight of HBO Max’s first year. Launched during a time of uncertainty in the world and the entertainment industry, HBO Max had several early woes,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Character Names Revealed

Recently, The Lord of the Rings fans who have been eagerly waiting for more information to come out about the show had plenty to entertain themselves recently with all the first-look pictures that have been revealed depicting some of the main characters that will appear in the upcoming Amazon-produced TV show Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And now, the names of those characters have also been unveiled.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Raised By Wolves’ Season 2 on HBO Max, A Sumptuous Sci-Fi Of Belief, Existence, And Violence

Raised by Wolves, the deeply imagined, visually rich sci-fi drama that premiered on HBO MAX in 2020, returns for its second season with renewed vigor and a packet of lasting questions. The Earth-destroying war between atheists and a religious group known as the Mithraic reverberates 600 light years away on Kepler-22b, where two androids are shepherding a group of children and a rogue zealot of Mithras is stirring up trouble for the atheist group’s fledgling colony.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Vulture

Raised by Wolves

Who Was That Camera Falling Down a Ski Slope at the Winter Olympics? We don’t know, but she didn’t deserve this. i couldn't help but wonder 4:14 p.m. What Would Samantha Jones Do? It’s impossible to watch And Just Like That … and not think about what could’ve been, if only Samantha had been around to talk sense into her friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Raised by Wolves Season-Premiere Recap: The Mission Isn’t Lost

When we last traveled Kepler-22b with Mother (Amanda Collin), Father (Abubakar Salim), and their brood of problematically obtained children, it was the fall of 2020, which seems like a dozen lifetimes ago. Mother, a droid and necromancer reprogrammed to raise a new atheistic society of children, and Father, a service android tasked to protect their new colony, had completed their core task with little success and had plenty of Ridley Scott’s trademark milk-seeping wounds to show for their efforts. Out of the six embryos they transported from a religious, war-ravaged Earth, only one survived, the others having died from eating toxic foods. And Mother’s surprising pregnancy, which she idealized as being the love-child of her creator, Campion Sturges (Cosmo Jarvis), turned out to be a supercharged flying eel that was at one time native to Kepler-22b and brought back from extinction via a cosmic troll of epic proportions.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raised By Wolves#American
thecinemaholic.com

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, ‘Raised by Wolves’ is a science fiction drama series riddled with complex philosophies and Biblical allegories. But the writers of the show consciously do not restrict themselves to one theological source while building its vibrant mythology. In the first two episodes of season 2,...
TV SERIES
laptopmag.com

How to watch Raised by Wolves season 2 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

It’s time to step onto the surface of Kepler-22b once again as the season two premiere of Raised by Wolves rapidly approaches. The show’s first season debuted back in September of 2020 and with mere hours to go before the second season premieres, there’s at least one mystery fans no longer have to ponder over — how to watch Raised by Wolves season two online. If you’re looking for the best way to catch the latest episodes of Raised by Wolves online in the U.S., U.K., Canada or Australia, we’ve got you covered.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Raised by Wolves: Season Two Viewer Votes

How strange will things get in the second season of the Raised by Wolves TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Raised by Wolves is cancelled or renewed for season three. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Raised by Wolves here.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
aiptcomics

‘Raised by Wolves’ S2E1 ‘The Collective’ fascinates and stumbles

Raised by Wolves returns for its second season tonight on HBO Max and it’s been greatly anticipated by sci-fi and Ridley Scott fans alike. It’s a show that had a strong first season with a good blend of violence, thought-provoking science fiction, and a premise that pit religion vs. science. Opening with “The Collective,” the start of the new season is largely about setting up a brand new world worth exploring. The first season ended in a way that left viewers with a lot of questions, and while most are answered, it’s clear as day season two is hellbent on resetting things for its follow-up.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Raised by Wolves Recap: Maybe This Is Paradise

In season one of Raised By Wolves, we learned the influence of the Mithraic god, Sol, whose teaching and implied messages were filtered through the minds of human men who then twisted them into meaning whatever best suited their needs, as all religion can be made to do. In season two, we’re seeing how that very practice is put into play by the opposing side, the atheists, who claim not to be governed by faith but by the cold, steely reason of a machine; although putting trust in a machine is just another version of putting faith in something you have no real control over. A person can push and pull the levers. Throw the switches. But outside forces still intervene. Just like a person presses play on their defense mechanisms when they’re threatened or when their feelings are hurt, a machine is hardwired to protect its functionality at all costs. Whether we have other plans or not. The atheists think they are free from the unpredictability of faith in a higher power, but we will soon see where the pieces fall when the Trust, the quantum computer made by Campion Sturges to guide them, goes into overdrive to maintain its glitchy sovereignty.
TV SERIES
dailytitan.com

'Raised by Wolves' continues sci-fi thrills with season two premiere

The return of the HBO Max original sci-fi series, "Raised by Wolves," released its second season with the first two episodes on Feb. 3, and did not disappoint. The continuing story of refugees from Earth and their android overlords on the extrasolar planet, Kepler-22b, began with season one, which premiered in September 2020. In those first 10 episodes, creator Aaron Guzikowski introduces compelling characters struggling to survive harsh landscapes and conditions.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Raised By Wolves’: Aaron Guzikowski Teases New Android & Surprises For Season 2 [Interview]

One of the surprise series of 2020, HBO Max’s “Raised By Wolves” is finally returning for its second season. Created by Aaron Guzikowski, the first two episodes were directed by executive producer Ridley Scott who brought a stunning cinematic aesthetic to the proceedings. Scott, who has been a bit busy with two major film releases in the interim, wasn’t able to return for season two, but his fingerprints still resonate throughout the series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy