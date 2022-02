China is using yet another Olympic Games as a political tool to reinforce its position as a global power and sportwash its dismal human rights record. This was first seen in 2008, when China and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) made opaque promises about the Olympic Games improving human rights in the authoritarian regime. But since then, the situation has worsened and continues to deteriorate. The IOC continues to claim it is an apolitical organization, while allowing China to host and use the Olympics as a distraction from its industrial scale human rights abuses. Few nations know how to politicize...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO