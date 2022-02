Hot off of their surprisingly mega-successful collaboration in Free Guy, Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are back with another original-concept sci-fi film titled The Adam Project, which is a time travel flick that’s sort of like if you took the radios out of Frequency. Get ready for warm fuzzies about learning to love your younger self and seeing your dad one last time in a few weeks, because this one’s probably going to be huge for Netflix. Speaking of them, the streamer dropped a brand-new teaser for the film earlier on Thursday, and you’ll probably want to check it out before every single person in your friend group watches it and demands that you do too.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO