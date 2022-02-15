ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Space Force' Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly two years but now Space Force is ready to launch Season 2 at full throttle! First released in May 2020, the workplace comedy-drama series follows a special branch of the U.S Armed Forces which must get as many people as possible on the moon to achieve domination in...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV Series: Release Date, Photos, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

It's February, which means we're one month closer to the release of Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings prequel series, coming this fall. The streamer has gradually revealed behind-the-scenes snippets and teaser materials as we approach the day when we'll make that long-awaited return to Middle-earth. The new series will take place at the start of the Second Age, before Bilbo found the ring in J.R.R. Tolkein's The Hobbit, and long before his nephew Frodo had to return it to the fiery pits of Mordor in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.
'Ragdoll' Trailer Reveals Serial Killer Thriller Release Date at AMC

The AMC+ original series, Ragdoll is set to receive a linear release on AMC. The acclaimed serial killer thriller will premiere on the network starting at 10 pm ET/PT on Monday, February 28, 2022. The six-episode series will air new episodes weekly on AMC following the network's airing of the...
Bridgerton Season 2 Full Trailer Released by Netflix

Today, Netflix has released the full trailer for Bridgerton Season 2 just in time for Valentine's Day. Based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the backdrop of Regency era London, the period drama phenomenon after its December 25, 2020 premiere. The source material for the series is created by Chris Van Dusen, and overseen by executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers of Shondaland.
Thor: Love and Thunder: release date, cast and what we know so far

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to show how far the Norse God has come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After two less-than-impressive solo movies – the less said about The Dark World, the better – Thor thundered his way back into our good books in Taiki Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.
‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Docuseries Gets Release Date, Trailer From Discovery Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Discovery Plus has unveiled the trailer for its three-part docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed,” an investigation into the church made famous by its celebrity congregation, such as Justin Bieber, various Kardashians and other stars. All three episodes will drop on the streamer on March 24. The series explores the rise of Hillsong, which was founded in Australia by Brian Houston as an offshoot of his father Frank’s Sydney-based Pentecostal church. Hillsong stood out by putting an emphasis on music as a part of worship. Later, Houston decided to export Hillsong internationally, and recruited pastor...
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date Revealed for Final Episodes

At last, it is here, lads! The sixth and final season of the historical British crime-drama show, Peaky Blinders, has finally got a release date. The popular series' return was announced and celebrated with an impressive 13-meter mural painted over seven days on the side of a building in Digbeth, Birmingham — the place where the Shelby family is from. The painting depicts the series' protagonist Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) wearing his iconic gray flat cap, which conceals sharp blades. The mural was appropriately called Last Orders.
10 Most Anticipated Sci-Fi Shows of 2022

After the release of Dune last year, The Book of Boba Fett finale, and many other recent big sci-fi releases, fans of the genre are definitely eager for more in the coming year. Fortunately, there are a lot of shows coming our way in 2022, both brand-new ones and new seasons of recent successes.
Halloweentime horror “YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER” gets a release date, trailer & poster

It’s the latest chiller from the fertile Irish filmmaking scene. Magnet Releasing has announced that it will bring YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER to theaters and VOD March 25. Written and directed by Kate Dolan, it stars Hazel Doupe, Carolyn Bracken, Ingrid Craigie, Paul Reid, Jordanne Jones, Katie White and Florence Adebambo. The synopsis: “It’s the week before Halloween. Char’s bedridden mother, Angela [Bracken], has mysteriously gone missing. All that remains is her abandoned car parked in the middle of a field. When Angela returns home to their North Dublin estate the following evening without explanation, it becomes clear to Char [Doupe] and her grandmother, Rita [Craigie], that something is amiss. She might look and sound the same, but Angela’s behavior has become increasingly erratic and frightening, as if she has been replaced by a malevolent force. As Halloween approaches, a night steeped in ancient Irish myth and legend, Char must unearth the dark secrets of her family in order to uncover the truth behind her mother’s disappearance and save her, even if it means potentially losing her forever.”
Taika Waititi’s New Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Gets Swashbuckling Trailer

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max announced Wednesday that “Our Flag Means Death” — a new comedy from creator David Jenkins and Oscar-winning executive producer Taika Waititi — will premiere on March 3, and unveiled its trailer and the show’s key art. In “Our Flag Means Death,” Rhys Darby (“Flight of the Conchords”) plays 18th century gentleman Stede Bonnet, who gives up a life of comfort to become the captain of a pirate ship called Revenge. The plot, according to its logline, is: “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a...
Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
Uncharted Movie Streaming Release Date: HBO Max, Disney Plus. Netflix

Here is everything known right now about the Uncharted movie streaming release date. The cinematic adaptation of Sony’s popular action-adventure series is out on February 18 in the US and countries such as the UK now, but a lot of fans who don’t want to go to a theater want to know when the Uncharted movie is streaming, and where. Will the Uncharted movie be on HBO Max or Disney Plus? How about Netflix or Amazon Prime?
Netflix 2022 Movie Trailer Promises a New Movie Every Week — But There’s a Catch

For those of us who mostly watching or movies on streaming, and really only venture out to the movie theater for say, a new Spider-Man movie, or maybe James Bond, 2022 is shaping up to be a pretty good year. Case-in-point, Netflix just dropped a massive trailer promising to deliver a brand-new original movie every single week in 2022. But is that actually true? And when do all these movies come out?
‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
7 Hilarious Improv Comedy Series to Watch After 'Murderville'

In the new comedy series Murderville (based on the BBC series, Murder in Successville), veteran Netflix star Will Arnett (of Arrested Development and Bojack Horseman fame), teams up with various celebrity guests to solve a different murder in each episode. As Detective Terry Seattle, Arnett and his guest partners (which include the likes of late-night legend, Conan O’Brien, comedian Ken Jeong, and Schitt’s Creek main, Annie Murphy) guide the audience through scripted premises but mostly improvised murder-mysteries.
Is ‘Death on the Nile’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Who doesn’t love a murder mystery? You’ll definitely suspect foul play in Death on the Nile, a new mystery thriller based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, aka the murder mystery queen of whodunits. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also stars in the...
‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Trailer Teases Twisted Tales for Fan Favorites (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the full trailer for its animated spinoff series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The eight-episode anthology series is set in the universe of Prime Video’s Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, as Diabolical is officially set to arrive Friday, March 4 on the streaming platform. The “fun-size” episodes run between 12 and 14 minutes with each installment taking on its own animation style and revealing unseen stories from within the universe.
Miss Kuroitsu Episode 6 Release Date

Miss Kuroitsu episode six details are available below. The last episode tackled the life of an employee. Newly hired employees are required to collect stamps from executives. They would have to go mountain trekking or even go deep-sea diving. Take note, each executive has a different hobby. Episode five introduced...
