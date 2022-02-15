Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Are More Than Just ‘Today’ Cohosts! See Their Best Quotes About Their Friendship

The bond between Today cohosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager has been a joy to watch for fans of the popular NBC program. Both successful mothers, authors and journalists, the dynamic duo have so much in common. Their sweet friendship has translated both on and offscreen since they began sharing the screen in 2019.

Hoda first started hosting Today with Kathie Lee Gifford in 2008. The pair stole the show with their friendly banter and ability to make the audience laugh at any given time. The First Wive’s Club actress left the show in 2019, leaving fans wondering who would become Hoda’s new cohost.

Jenna took on the cohosting role after years in the spotlight as 43rd President George W. Bush’s daughter. The Texas native previously worked as a teacher’s aide and later worked as a correspondent for NBC News. Though Hoda was sad to see Kathie Lee go, the I Really Needed This Today author tweeted her excitement to welcome Jenna to the show officially.

“So much love today. @JennaBushHager will be joining me as a cohost of the 4th hour … my heart is bursting!! and to be honest, breaking a little too … as we get set to say goodbye to @KathieLGifford. A legend and my friend,” the mom of two tweeted at the time.

The blonde beauty made her debut as the official cohost of Today’s fourth hour on April 8, 2019. Jenna was presented with a gift from a fan to mark the occasion, wine glasses that were engraved with her name. Their first episode together was full of laughs and jitters but viewers knew it was the start of something special. Jenna explained just how excited she was to take on the role the night before.

“I got in bed and I was calm. [Husband] Henry and I went out for a date night,” she shared. “I got on Instagram right before bed and I saw our new Instagram page … At first, I was like, ‘My head looks huge!’ But then I got over that … And I just screamed and I woke him up … Then, I got really hyper. And Henry said he was about to tranquilize me, and then I fell asleep.”

Jenna has settled into her Today role nicely, forging an amazing bond with Hoda. The pair chat about everything from relationships to the feeling they got when they became moms for the first time. Jenna shares kids Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager. Hoda is coparenting daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

