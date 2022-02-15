ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global trade bottlenecks likely to ease out in the coming months: WTO

By Category:
itresearchbrief.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the World Trade Organization, global trade bottlenecks are primarily being caused by sudden spikes in demand rather than supply chain disruptions, and this pressure is likely to ease in the coming months. Last October, The World Trade Organization had claimed that global demand for goods should slow...

www.itresearchbrief.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally. "China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade. When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.
FOREIGN POLICY
MySanAntonio

U.S. Promises to Make China Account for Trade-Deal Miss

The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets pledged in trade deal inherited from the Trump administration, President Joe Biden's commerce chief said. "We intend to hold them to account," U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Bloomberg Television's European Close with Guy...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more?

Three years after President Donald Trump launched his signature trade war against China, U.S. tariffs on a wide range of Chinese goods remain in place. China’s purchases of U.S. exports, part of Beijing’s January 2020 deal with the Trump administration, fell far short of promises. In fact, the U.S. logged a $355.3 billion trade deficit with China in 2021 — and China purchased more U.S. goods in 2017, the year before the trade war began, than it did last year.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#Wto#Bottlenecks#Omicron
Reuters

Japan's trade deficit jumps to 8-year high as commodity imports soar

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments. The growing trade deficit highlights the world's third-largest economy's vulnerability to...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

China dumping US dollar in trade & investment in Asia

Central bank taking steps to boost local currency settlements with neighboring nations. The Chinese government is planning to work with other Asian nations to strengthen the use of local currencies in trade and investment as part of a broader plan to bolster regional economic strength, according to Yi Gang, the governor of the country's central bank.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Japan's exports grow less than expected, trade deficit soars

Japan's exports in January grew less than expected as manufacturers faced pressure from slowing overseas demand for cars and struggled with global supply constraints. The world's third-largest economy ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years, as persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs swelled imports, the value of which outstripped shipments.
ECONOMY
BBC

US accuses China of 'serious harm' to workers through trade

The US has accused China of causing "serious harm" to workers and firms around the world with its trade policies. The US Trade Representative accused Beijing of repeatedly failing to live up to trade commitments. It published its annual review of China's compliance with the deal that gave it membership...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

China to Work With Asian Nations to Grow Use of Local Currencies in Trade

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment, Yi Gang, the governor of the central bank, said on Wednesday, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience. Recent years' progress by emerging Asian nations in using local currencies...
ECONOMY
pnwag.net

Administration Considering New Tariffs on China Over Phase One Deal

The Biden administration is looking at the possibility of new tariffs on China if they can’t persuade Beijing to live up to its failed commitments under the Phase One trade deal. Reuters said the administration is looking at other possibilities, including a closer working relationship with allies to present a united front against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
World Economic Forum

How to accelerate and strengthen the global economy

Inflation, economic slowdown present threats to the global economy. But there exists an opportunity now to lay the foundations of a resilient and sustainable world economy. World Economic Forum President Børge Brende says global cooperation is key to realizing this vision. At a moment when the global economy faces...
ECONOMY
Bangor Daily News

Trade war with China shocks Maine company with $300K in new tariffs

Shayne Kemp learned last week that his family’s craft wood company must pay $300,000 in import tariffs by Monday. The small company does not have that kind of money. Kemp, who is vice president of Farmington-based Kemp Enterprises, is concerned for his family and the broader implications for Maine’s wood industry, which has seen products it used to make in abundance move to cheaper overseas production.
MAINE STATE
actionforex.com

Canada’s Trade Balance Returns to Deficit in December

Canada’s merchandise trade balance slipped back into a deficit of $137 billion in December from a $2.5 billion surplus in November. Merchandise exports were down 0.9% (month/month), while imports rose 3.7%. Imports rose in 8 of 11 industries, led by electronic and electrical equipment and parts, which rose 16.2%,...
ECONOMY
raleighnews.net

One of the Five Eyes has blinked over China

New Zealand has defied the wrath of its Anglosphere allies to sign a big new trade deal with Beijing. China and New Zealand this week completed the ratification of their upgraded free-trade agreement, which will come into force in April. Although the deal was a long time in the works, it expands the number of tariff-free goods New Zealand is able to export into China, securing what is its largest market and a key source of income for its farmers.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy