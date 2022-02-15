ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

By Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew has settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by accuser Virginia Giuffre in Manhattan federal court, according to newly filed court papers. "We write jointly with counsel for...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 34

Sally Schell
1d ago

Well if he’s reaching a settlement that must mean that he is guilty of doing something he shouldn’t have done and all this time everybody’s like oh it couldn’t have been done ,it couldn’t have happened . yeah well guess what it did.

Reply(4)
20
Sandy
1d ago

This is, in my eyes so wrong. This man walks to only do it again. What good did it do? The man should be behind bars. But that almighty dollar got him out of it, didnt it?

Reply(1)
15
Republicans are QAnon
1d ago

“The filing says the sum of the settlement would not be disclosed but added that Queen Elizabeth II's middle son would make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.”……..well so much for getting this perv off the streets.

Reply
6
Related
Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell 'May Have Had An Intimate Relationship' With Prince Andrew, Would Frequently Visit Buckingham Palace At Will, New Documentary Reveals

A new documentary has revealed shocking details about Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious relationship with Prince Andrew. The new ITV investigative film, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, examined the 61-year-old royal's alleged connection to Ghislaine and the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal. According to The Sun, the bombshell documentary — which...
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Willing To Pay $25 Million In Settlement? Duke Reportedly Preparing For Trial

Prince Andrew allegedly wants to give Virginia Roberts Giuffre $25 million to settle the lawsuit. Prince Andrew just responded to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit. The Duke of York once again denied the allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was just 17 years old after being trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
Person
David Duke
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Said the Infamous Prince Andrew Photo Looked ‘Real.’ Did That Sink Him?

Prince Andrew may have been prompted to settle Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against him—for a whopping figure of $14 million, according to some well sourced reports in the British media Wednesday—after seeing an email sent by Ghislaine Maxwell in which the convicted sex trafficker said she thought the photo of Andrew with his arm around Virginia Giuffre’s waist “looks real.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Court#British
The Independent

Andrew must withdraw his duke title out of respect for people in York – MP

The Duke of York must withdraw his title to show “respect” for people living in York, an MP for the city has said.Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has said Andrew must remove his association with the city in light of the settlement in his civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre.Ms Maskell welcomed Andrew’s pledge to donate money to Ms Giuffre’s charity which supports of victims’ rights, but said his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused “deep hurt and embarrassment” to York residents.She said: “Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ioan Gruffudd asks for domestic violence restraining order against wife Alice Evans amid divorce

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans amid their ongoing divorce. Online records show Gruffudd filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, February 15, requesting Evans to stay 100 yards away from him and his current girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, an actress.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Chicago Tribune

Two men who spent years in prison for murder, say they were tortured into confessing by cops tied to Jon Burge, offered $14 million settlement

Chicago aldermen Monday are set to consider another $14 million taxpayer payout to victims connected to Jon Burge, this time for two men who say detectives with ties to the disgraced late police commander beat them into confessing to a brutal 1989 murder. The proposed settlement for Kevin Bailey and Corey Batchelor comes four years after a Cook County special prosecutor dropped charges against ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter tells judge he lost a six-figure job, his retirement and his credit rating

A Capitol rioter has told a judge that he lost his six-figure job, his retirement, and his credit rating after taking part in the insurrection. Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.“There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost,” Barnard told the judge, according to Politico. Barnard entered the Capitol on 6 January alongside fellow Texan and Marine Corps veteran Jeffrey Witcher, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Fox News

713K+
Followers
142K+
Post
608M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy