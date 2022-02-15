ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Is Being Investigated By Regulators In South Korea

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has seen a slew of vehicle recalls in the U.S., and the automaker is now facing regulatory scrutiny in South Korea. What Happened: Tesla is being taken to task by South Korea's Fair Trade Commission for exaggerating the performance of its EV batteries sold in...

Jalopnik

Tesla's 'Phantom Braking' Problem Is Now Being Investigated By The U.S. Government

Tesla’s “phantom braking” issue just got a whole lot worse for the company and buyers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has now opened a formal investigation into Tesla over reports of the issue. The organization has received 354 complaints in the past nine months saying the cars can jam on their brakes without reason while Autopilot (Tesla’s advanced driver assistance program) is engaged.
MarketWatch

Tesla dips below $900 after NHTSA 'phantom braking' news

Tesla Inc. stock took another dive below $900 on Thursday following news U.S. highway safety authorities have opened up an investigation into "phantom braking." The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it had received 354 complaints over the past nine months of Model 3s and Model Ys suddenly and unexpectedly braking in response to imaginary highway hazards. The EVs were equipped with Autopilot, Tesla's suite of advanced driver assistance systems, NHTSA said. "The complaints allege that while utilizing the ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds. Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle," the agency said. Tesla shares have lost more than 15% so far this year and hold to gains of around 12% in the past 12 months, contrasting with an advance of around 13% for the S&P 500 index in the last 12 months and index's losses of about 7% for the year.
MarketWatch

Tesla lawyers say SEC investigations of Elon Musk constitute harassment -- WSJ

Shares of Tesla Inc. 1.0% in premarket trading Thursday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the electric vehicle maker complained to a U.S. federal judge that the Securities and Exchange Commission conducted an "unfounded" investigation into Elon Musk, its founder and chief executive, and the company in 2018. In a letter to the court that oversaw settlement with the SEC in 2018, the company's lawyers say the SEC's investigations constitute a harassment campaign. The lawyers' letter comes after Tesla disclosed last week that it has been subpoenaed by the SEC to make sure the company is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes, related to the September 2018 settlement of the SEC's investigation into Musk's tweet that year that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. Tesla's stock has dropped 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.6%.
Seekingalpha.com

Tesla is accused of exaggerating battery range in South Korea

The Korea Fair Trade Commission issued a formal report to Tesla (TSLA -1.3%) stating the company exaggerated the mileage of some models and could face penalties. The violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising centers on Tesla stating on its website that the Model 3 can travel 328 miles on a single charge. The KFTC noted that range could fall short if the temperature drops below freezing.
Tesla (TSLA) secures lithium supply from upcoming mine in Australia

Tesla (TSLA) has signed a contract to secure lithium supply from an upcoming mine in Australia developed by Liontown. The critical material to battery production is expected to start flowing in 2024. With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, several critical materials to battery production, like nickel, lithium, and...
