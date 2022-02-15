These are the least educated counties in South Carolina
The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in South Carolina.
#46. Charleston County
– 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,729 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,408)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($36,399)
– Bachelor’s degree: 27.9% ($53,796)
– Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($71,146)
#45. Beaufort County
– 41.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($23,164 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,073)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($34,886)
– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($46,159)
– Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($56,595)
#44. Richland County
– 39.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($18,394 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 22.5% ($26,360)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($32,556)
– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1% ($48,752)
– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($57,059)
#43. Greenville County
– 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($20,785 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 23.8% ($29,614)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($36,742)
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($52,371)
– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($63,274)
#42. York County
– 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($23,131 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 25.1% ($31,308)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($39,001)
– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($58,980)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($67,895)
#41. Lexington County
– 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,228 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.2% ($31,337)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($37,955)
– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5% ($52,945)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($58,309)
#40. Dorchester County
– 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,520 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 27.3% ($32,267)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($39,572)
– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($51,416)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($60,816)
#39. Georgetown County
– 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,104 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,713)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($26,587)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($45,164)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($53,133)
#38. Lancaster County
– 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($27,301 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,485)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($34,222)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($54,935)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($58,638)
#37. Aiken County
– 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,642 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.8% ($30,309)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,449)
– Bachelor’s degree: 17.1% ($49,237)
– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($55,752)
#36. Pickens County
– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,249 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,727)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($34,274)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($49,157)
– Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($53,981)
#35. Oconee County
– 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,085 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29% ($26,771)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($32,827)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($46,572)
– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($64,763)
#34. Berkeley County
– 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,751 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.4% ($32,279)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($38,305)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($50,694)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($64,132)
#33. Greenwood County
– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,118 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,395)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($30,625)
– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($39,083)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($55,739)
#32. Spartanburg County
– 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,751 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,057)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($33,868)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($46,785)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,232)
#31. Horry County
– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($19,889 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.5% ($25,797)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($30,096)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($41,477)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($53,571)
#30. Florence County
– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($20,371 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($28,743)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($31,015)
– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($42,536)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($54,149)
#29. Anderson County
– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,060 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.2% ($30,031)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($36,365)
– Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($47,539)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,849)
#28. McCormick County
– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.6%
– High school graduate: 33.9% ($29,245)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($30,361)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($36,372)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,875)
#27. Kershaw County
– 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,104 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($30,037)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($37,572)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($51,062)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($52,548)
#26. Calhoun County
– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,950 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,372)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,581)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($39,186)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($61,528)
#25. Orangeburg County
– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($18,134 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,260)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($27,294)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($36,389)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($44,745)
#24. Sumter County
– 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($23,502 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,740)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($32,070)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,234)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($55,445)
#23. Bamberg County
– 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,231 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.5% ($27,346)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($29,125)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($41,156)
– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($40,368)
#22. Darlington County
– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($17,387 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.1% ($28,715)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($28,893)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($44,046)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,724)
#21. Newberry County
– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,194 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36% ($29,312)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($35,528)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($45,817)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,995)
#20. Jasper County
– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,278 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($31,535)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($28,609)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($32,772)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,340)
#19. Fairfield County
– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($16,266 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,659)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($34,589)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($37,413)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($57,981)
#18. Saluda County
– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($21,764 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.2% ($26,704)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($30,740)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($45,281)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($41,094)
#17. Edgefield County
– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($23,385 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,239)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.6% ($34,127)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($39,506)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($51,125)
#16. Laurens County
– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19% ($18,553 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($27,452)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($33,221)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,481)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($48,766)
#15. Lee County
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($18,845 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.5% ($27,654)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,322)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($40,906)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($46,201)
#14. Abbeville County
– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($25,348 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34% ($26,180)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($32,473)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($32,500)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($50,000)
#13. Clarendon County
– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($18,486 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($25,107)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($27,038)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($38,402)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($46,130)
#12. Colleton County
– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,500 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.4% ($22,161)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($31,345)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($38,935)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,444)
#11. Cherokee County
– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($22,344 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.7% ($27,452)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($31,284)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($39,069)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($54,063)
#10. Marion County
– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($22,229 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42% ($27,071)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($26,634)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($34,583)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($45,327)
#9. Chester County
– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($21,237 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39.3% ($31,209)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($34,605)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($45,129)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,021)
#8. Barnwell County
– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,707 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 35.4% ($28,455)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($31,421)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($40,434)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($53,241)
#7. Williamsburg County
– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($19,665 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.6% ($25,904)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($29,801)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($37,842)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($38,333)
#6. Hampton County
– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19% ($21,979 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.5% ($25,063)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($26,519)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($39,619)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($39,659)
#5. Union County
– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($22,773 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40% ($25,000)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($31,645)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($41,186)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($56,071)
#4. Dillon County
– 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.7% ($25,053 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 39% ($23,624)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($27,132)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($42,331)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($50,556)
#3. Chesterfield County
– 10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($23,611 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,191)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($28,475)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($41,106)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($56,165)
#2. Allendale County
– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($12,607 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 45.9% ($25,758)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($26,643)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($39,545)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($43,580)
#1. Marlboro County
– 8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($14,784 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 42.2% ($26,781)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($30,517)
– Bachelor’s degree: 5.5% ($35,602)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($45,390)
