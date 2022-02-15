These are the least educated counties in South Carolina

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep read on for a look at the least-educated counties in South Carolina.

#46. Charleston County

– 43.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.3% ($18,729 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.7% ($28,408)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.4% ($36,399)

– Bachelor’s degree: 27.9% ($53,796)

– Graduate or professional degree: 15.7% ($71,146)

#45. Beaufort County

– 41.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($23,164 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.3% ($29,073)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($34,886)

– Bachelor’s degree: 24.1% ($46,159)

– Graduate or professional degree: 17.1% ($56,595)

#44. Richland County

– 39.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($18,394 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.5% ($26,360)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.9% ($32,556)

– Bachelor’s degree: 23.1% ($48,752)

– Graduate or professional degree: 16% ($57,059)

#43. Greenville County

– 35.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($20,785 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.8% ($29,614)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($36,742)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.2% ($52,371)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($63,274)

#42. York County

– 33.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($23,131 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 25.1% ($31,308)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($39,001)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.4% ($58,980)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.9% ($67,895)

#41. Lexington County

– 30.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($23,228 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.2% ($31,337)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($37,955)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.5% ($52,945)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($58,309)

#40. Dorchester County

– 28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,520 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.3% ($32,267)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.2% ($39,572)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($51,416)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($60,816)

#39. Georgetown County

– 27.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($18,104 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.8% ($25,713)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($26,587)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($45,164)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($53,133)

#38. Lancaster County

– 26.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($27,301 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.9% ($31,485)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($34,222)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($54,935)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($58,638)

#37. Aiken County

– 26.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($21,642 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($30,309)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($35,449)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.1% ($49,237)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.3% ($55,752)

#36. Pickens County

– 26% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($23,249 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,727)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.3% ($34,274)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($49,157)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11% ($53,981)

#35. Oconee County

– 25.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($18,085 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29% ($26,771)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($32,827)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($46,572)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.7% ($64,763)

#34. Berkeley County

– 25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.6% ($25,751 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.4% ($32,279)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($38,305)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($50,694)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($64,132)

#33. Greenwood County

– 24.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,118 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,395)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($30,625)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16% ($39,083)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($55,739)

#32. Spartanburg County

– 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($22,751 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($30,057)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.8% ($33,868)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.6% ($46,785)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.9% ($57,232)

#31. Horry County

– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($19,889 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.5% ($25,797)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($30,096)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3% ($41,477)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($53,571)

#30. Florence County

– 23.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15% ($20,371 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($28,743)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.5% ($31,015)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15% ($42,536)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.6% ($54,149)

#29. Anderson County

– 22.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.8% ($22,060 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.2% ($30,031)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($36,365)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($47,539)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($62,849)

#28. McCormick County

– 20.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.6%

– High school graduate: 33.9% ($29,245)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($30,361)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($36,372)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($56,875)

#27. Kershaw County

– 20.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.2% ($22,104 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($30,037)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($37,572)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($51,062)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($52,548)

#26. Calhoun County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($27,950 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($31,372)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($35,581)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.6% ($39,186)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($61,528)

#25. Orangeburg County

– 19.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.1% ($18,134 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.2% ($26,260)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($27,294)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.6% ($36,389)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.3% ($44,745)

#24. Sumter County

– 19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.5% ($23,502 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.8% ($26,740)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($32,070)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,234)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($55,445)

#23. Bamberg County

– 18.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($19,231 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.5% ($27,346)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($29,125)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($41,156)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($40,368)

#22. Darlington County

– 18.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($17,387 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.1% ($28,715)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.8% ($28,893)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($44,046)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,724)

#21. Newberry County

– 17.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($19,194 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36% ($29,312)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($35,528)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($45,817)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,995)

#20. Jasper County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($23,278 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($31,535)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.5% ($28,609)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($32,772)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,340)

#19. Fairfield County

– 16.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.8% ($16,266 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,659)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28% ($34,589)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($37,413)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($57,981)

#18. Saluda County

– 16.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.8% ($21,764 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.2% ($26,704)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.3% ($30,740)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($45,281)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($41,094)

#17. Edgefield County

– 16.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.1% ($23,385 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($31,239)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.6% ($34,127)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.2% ($39,506)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($51,125)

#16. Laurens County

– 16.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19% ($18,553 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($27,452)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($33,221)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($42,481)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($48,766)

#15. Lee County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($18,845 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.5% ($27,654)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.1% ($26,322)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.8% ($40,906)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.1% ($46,201)

#14. Abbeville County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($25,348 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34% ($26,180)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($32,473)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($32,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($50,000)

#13. Clarendon County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.5% ($18,486 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($25,107)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.8% ($27,038)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($38,402)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($46,130)

#12. Colleton County

– 14.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.4% ($21,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.4% ($22,161)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($31,345)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.6% ($38,935)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($49,444)

#11. Cherokee County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($22,344 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.7% ($27,452)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($31,284)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($39,069)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($54,063)

#10. Marion County

– 13.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($22,229 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42% ($27,071)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.4% ($26,634)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($34,583)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($45,327)

#9. Chester County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.9% ($21,237 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39.3% ($31,209)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.4% ($34,605)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($45,129)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($58,021)

#8. Barnwell County

– 12.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($25,707 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 35.4% ($28,455)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.9% ($31,421)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($40,434)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($53,241)

#7. Williamsburg County

– 12.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($19,665 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.6% ($25,904)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.2% ($29,801)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.9% ($37,842)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($38,333)

#6. Hampton County

– 11.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19% ($21,979 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.5% ($25,063)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($26,519)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.8% ($39,619)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($39,659)

#5. Union County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($22,773 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($25,000)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($31,645)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.2% ($41,186)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($56,071)

#4. Dillon County

– 11.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.7% ($25,053 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 39% ($23,624)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.1% ($27,132)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($42,331)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($50,556)

#3. Chesterfield County

– 10.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 23.4% ($23,611 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 41.3% ($30,191)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.9% ($28,475)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($41,106)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($56,165)

#2. Allendale County

– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($12,607 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 45.9% ($25,758)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.8% ($26,643)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.1% ($39,545)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.1% ($43,580)

#1. Marlboro County

– 8.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.8% ($14,784 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 42.2% ($26,781)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.1% ($30,517)

– Bachelor’s degree: 5.5% ($35,602)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.4% ($45,390)

