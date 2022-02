BOOKED: Ashley Feist on Barton County District Court case for probation violation, bond set at $663.00 cash only. BOOKED: Ricky Bryant on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a cash or surety; on Barton County District Court warrant with cash or surety bond of $5000.00; on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $532.50 or serve 28 days in the county jail; on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a cash-only bond of $617.50 or serve 30 Days in the jail; on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a cash bond of $947.50 or Serve 50 days in the jail; on Ellsworth County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a $500.00 cash-only bond.

