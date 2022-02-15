ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Families of Sandy Hook victims say they have reached a settlement with Remington

By Connecticut Public Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting say in a court filing that they have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit against the company that made the murder weapon. The Dec. 14, 2012, shooting at the Newtown, Mass., school left 20 students...

The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
Fast Company

Remington becomes America’s first gun manufacturer to be held liable for a mass shooting

Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a settlement—the first of its kind—with the company that manufactured the rifle used during the massacre, according to court documents. Remington agreed Tuesday to settle the liability claims of the families of four students and five adults who were among the 26 people killed in 2012 by the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Lanza used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle manufactured by Remington, in addition to another handgun.
The Conversation U.S.

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

Families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a historic US$73 million settlement with gun-maker Remington Arms. The Feb. 15, 2022, deal marks the first time a firearms manufacturer has settled a lawsuit brought by gun violence victims since Congress granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
State
Connecticut State
The Trace

The Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Remington Is Over

Families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have agreed to a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms. The agreement heralds the final chapter of a nearly eight-year legal saga that has provided a template for successfully suing the gun industry. Remington — which made the Bushmaster...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Law expert discusses outcome of Sandy Hook settlement

A landmark victory for families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook school shooting. An attorney for the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting spoke about a settlement in their case against the maker of the weapon used in the shooting.
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Parkland Shooting Victim Scales Giant Construction Crane to Unfurl Gun Control Banner

The grieving father of one of the 17 victims of the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scaled a 150-foot crane in front of the White House to mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting, unfurled a massive banner with his son’s photo and the message: “45k people died from gun violence on your watch.” Oliver also tweeted that he came to Washington last December to attempt to meet President Biden uninvited. He said his son was with him this time, referring to the banner, “So the whole nation can judge our reality.” Biden had earlier released a statement to mark the anniversary. “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.”
Rolling Stone

A Gun Manufacturer Is Finally Paying for a Mass Shooting in the United States

Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reached a historic $73 million settlement with relatives of victims of the 2012 massacre, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead. The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States. The families’ lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer irresponsibly marketed the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to at-risk young men like the school shooter through video games. The $73 million settlement comes less than a year after attorneys for Remington offered the families nearly $33...
