Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Will Follow State’s Lead And Drop Mask Requirement In County Buildings Next Week

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County will follow the state government’s lead and drop its mask mandate in county buildings and facilities starting Feb. 22, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday. According to the latest data from the county health department, the number of residents hospitalized with...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

