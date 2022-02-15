Anne Arundel County Will Follow State’s Lead And Drop Mask Requirement In County Buildings Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is seeking an artist to paint a mural on Arundel Center, a county building in Annapolis, that shows why the area is he “Best Place for All.” Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Arts District and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County on Friday put out a call for artists to paint the southeastern wall of the Arundel Center, located at 44 Calvert St. Phase 1 materials are due by Feb. 18. “Final designs may be historical and utilize narrative elements and images of local importance that reflect the cultural values of Anne Arundel County, or may be aspirational and suggest a future we would like to achieve,” the county agencies said in a news release. A jury will select the winning artist or team by no later than no later than April 15, and a finalized design is due by May 15. The winner will receive a $60,000 commission inclusive of all fees and costs. County officials expect the mural to be completed by Aug. 31.

