Grey's Anatomy star lines up Euphoria reunion in new movie

"Tonight is move night." And tomorrow, and the next day, and the… New movies! Every week! Bring it on. Netflix has unveiled their Netflix 2022 Movie Preview, a 3-minute long trailer with exciting glimpses at MOST of their upcoming movies launching in 2022. There's so many in here! "Need ideas for your next movie night? Netflix has you covered: whether you're looking for a laugh, cry, scream or cheer, we've got an A-list cast for any mood with new movies every week all year." There's a first look at Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig (and others), a first look at the Russo Brothers' action movie The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, a first look at Francis Lawrence's family adventure Slumberland with Jason Momoa, and a first look at Matt Charman's sci-fi drama The Mothership with Halle Berry. Netflix knows what they're doing! And they're one of the only studios to publicly release a preview for the entire year, as they have a strong brand & they're confident in their 2022 content. Which films are you looking forward to?

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO