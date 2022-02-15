ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy star lines up Euphoria reunion in new movie

By Amy West
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey's Anatomy star Eric Dane is set to reunite onscreen with Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in upcoming gritty drama National Anthem. The actor, who played Dr Mark Sloan in the long-running medical drama and is now earning acclaim for his performance as Nate Jacobs' father Cal in the HBO hit, is one...

NBC News

'Euphoria' star Zendaya opens up about Rue's journey in season 2

Zendaya opened up on Sunday about her character's journey and what she hoped viewers would take away from season 2 of HBO's hit series, "Euphoria." “Euphoria,” which premiered in 2019 and is in its second season, follows Rue (played by Zendaya), a high school student who struggles with addiction amid relationships, friendships and her home life.
Marvel star teams up with Morgan Freeman in new movie

Marvel's Jaimie Alexander, best known for her role as Lady Sif in Thor, is joined by the iconic Morgan Freeman and Yellowstone's Cole Hauser in the new thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, Deadline reports. Directed by Michael Mailer and with original screenplay by Timothy Holland, production on the...
Halsey To Star In ‘National Anthem’ With Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney

Halsey has been confirmed to star in National Anthem, a film that will mark the forthcoming directorial debut of poet and screenwriter Tony Tost. The movie will also feature the likes of Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Cobra Kai’s Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Toby Huss (King Of The Hill), Gavin Maddox Bergman (The Luring), Harriet Sansom Harris (Licorice Pizza), and newcomer Derek Hinkey.
Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, February 3?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight after a long hiatus? Will we see Station 19 before the start of the Winter Olympics?. We know that during the upcoming Games in Beijing, we’re going to see a substantial hiatus for a lot of primetime television — these two shows included. They’ve been off the air for the entirety of the season already and unfortunately, that’s going to continue tonight. ABC has no plans to air either series for at least a few more weeks, and that means more time to sit around and ponder whether or not Owen survived the crazy events of the last episode in 2021.
Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson to Star in Sony's Madame Web Movie

A few years ago, we learned that Sony is developing a Madame Web movie as part of their Spider-Man Universe franchise. We haven't heard any development ever since the project was announced until a few weeks ago when it was reported that filming might start within this year. Now, it looks like they are getting closer to production as they have finally cast an actress to play the titular role.
First trailer for Scrubs star Zach Braff's new Disney movie

Disney has released the first trailer for the new Cheaper By The Dozen movie, featuring Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. Disney's fresh take on this parenting tale focuses on the shenanigans of a blended family of twelve, with the central couple played by the Bring It On and Scrubs stars.
'Euphoria' stars appear to confirm real-life romance in cute, new pic

During the last few episodes of "Euphoria," audiences have watched in shock as Jules (Hunter Schafer), newly reunited with her girlfriend, Rue (Zendaya), flirted with and eventually kissed season two newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike). And it turns out, the chemistry between Schafer and Fike transcends the screen. After pictures of...
Watch: Netflix's Exciting Trailer Previewing Their 2022 Movie Line-Up

"Tonight is move night." And tomorrow, and the next day, and the… New movies! Every week! Bring it on. Netflix has unveiled their Netflix 2022 Movie Preview, a 3-minute long trailer with exciting glimpses at MOST of their upcoming movies launching in 2022. There's so many in here! "Need ideas for your next movie night? Netflix has you covered: whether you're looking for a laugh, cry, scream or cheer, we've got an A-list cast for any mood with new movies every week all year." There's a first look at Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig (and others), a first look at the Russo Brothers' action movie The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, a first look at Francis Lawrence's family adventure Slumberland with Jason Momoa, and a first look at Matt Charman's sci-fi drama The Mothership with Halle Berry. Netflix knows what they're doing! And they're one of the only studios to publicly release a preview for the entire year, as they have a strong brand & they're confident in their 2022 content. Which films are you looking forward to?
Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Is 400th episode coming this season?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is returning in just over a week, but why not look a little further into the season? There are some big things coming up, and that includes the opportunity to celebrate a big milestone: The 400th installment of the series is on the way!
New ‘Star Trek’ Movie to Reunite Chris Pine’s Crew

Paramount is getting the Enterprise gang back together. No, not the 1960s series turned film series cast, but rather the cast of the J.J. Abrams-relaunch that debuted in 2009 and went on to star in two subsequent movies. Paramount executive Brian Robbins and producer J.J. Abrams made the announcement at Paramount’s investors event Tuesday, although details were not revealed. No deals are in place, but Paramount hopes that returning castmembers will include Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho, who have starred in three films, beginning with 2009’s Star Trek.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Trek:...
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lines up new Netflix series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine favourite Melissa Fumero has landed her next leading role in an upcoming Netflix comedy about the ill-fated video rental chain Blockbuster. We wonder if her new character likes Die Hard. Melissa, who played Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has signed up for the aptly-titled Blockbuster alongside Randall Park,...
First trailer for Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi's new movie

Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi stars as acclaimed First World War poet Siegfried Sassoon in our first look at emotional new movie, Benediction, in a brand new trailer. The period drama stars Jack Lowden as a young Sassoon, after he has survived the horrors of fighting in the First World War and returned home from service.
‘SEAL Team’ Movie For Paramount+, ‘NCIS: Sydney’ International Spinoff Ordered From CBS Studios

Just days after SEAL Team was renewed for Season 6 by Paramount+, the military drama also has received an order for a stand-alone movie from the streamer. Additionally, NCIS: Sydney, an offshoot from the venerable crime drama franchise, has been commissioned by Paramount+ Australia and the country’s ViacomCBS-owned Network 10. The projects, announced during the ViacomCBS Investor presentation, come from CBS Studios which is tapping into the studio’s IP to expand two of its current series/franchises. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, marks the first time one of CBS Studios’ global drama franchises is getting an international spinoff. The series,...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star Stephanie Beatriz & ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley Set For Horror ‘History Of Evil’; Shudder Boards U.S., UK, Australia

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Nine-Nine and In the Heights star Stephanie Beatriz has been set to star with The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley in the horror-thriller movie History of Evil. AMC’s genre streamer Shudder has boarded the film for North America, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and will release it as a Shudder Original. Written and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Bo Mirhosseni, the film is being produced by genre specialists XYZ Films, Under the Shadow outfit Two & Two Pictures and Jake Siegel. Beatriz and Wesley will serve as executive producers. In the film, a family on the run from a corrupt state takes refuge...
