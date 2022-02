In the movies, the good guy always wins. But in real life on Super Bowl Sunday, in the town where movies are made, the bad guy stood on the podium and claimed his prize in front of the whole world. Stan Kroenke, the man who took St. Louis’ beloved football team back to Los Angeles, stood victorious as his team won football’s biggest prize in the $5 billion palace of his creation. All St. Louis could do was watch. Our only consolation, nearly $800 million that Kroenke was forced to pay the region for the injury he caused both to our wallet and our pride. But now control of that money is being threatened by even more shady dealings by another man with his own agenda.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO