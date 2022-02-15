Silver Ring Value Partners Q4 2021 Letter

Homebuilders have gotten crushed by the weight of macro fears surrounding interest rate normalization. In one of my favorite investing books of all time, The Most Important Thing, Howard Marks' shares a quote which goes something along the lines of: "predictions are hard to make especially about anything involving the future." I love that quote. It speaks to the fact that the future is unknowable. In fact, much of the book boils down to the simple notion that it is essentially impossible to consistently predict the future, so in reality, we are more likely better off focusing our efforts on assessing where we currently stand and identifying our best course of action based on that assessment. Consider, for example, the magnitude of people forecasting impending doom in the housing market. While it is sure to grab clicks and headlines and attention, I would suggest fears of a housing sector crash are a potential macro-level worry that will lead you to miss a micro-level opportunity worth looking into - Green Brick Partners (GRBK).

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO