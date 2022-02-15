ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Ring Value Partners Q4 2021 Letter

Silver Ring Value Partners Limited Partnership provides investment advisory services. The Company offers portfolio management, financial planning, and trading services. Silver Ring Value Partners serves investors in the State of Massachusetts. Dear Partners:. I hope that you are doing well. The partnership has compounded capital at an annualized rate...

Seeking Alpha

Oaktree Specialty Lending: Debt Investments Will Soon Be A Pick For Active Managers Too

Oaktree Specialty Lending is in a unique position to benefit from the combination of a variety of financial trends. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) specializes in BDC and corporate debt. Along with providing their public investment vehicles, Oaktree gives institutions access to various financial instruments. Oaktree has products ranging from mortgage-backed fixed income to equities. This variety offers Oaktree a strong backdrop and an extensive investor base to pool assets from. As the market continues to correct, Oaktree's shares will continue to decrease; this is only causing further price-to-earnings compression and allows income and value investors to pick up shares cheaply.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Enterprise Products Partners: A Good Hedge Against Inflation

Escalation clauses in client contracts will shield EPD from inflationary pressures. The recent surge in inflation to a rate of 7.5% has put Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in a very advantageous position. That’s because most of its debt is locked-in for long periods at a rate of 4.4% and the firm has the ability to pass on inflationary price increases to customers through the inflation escalation clauses in most of its contracts. The surge in energy prices also means that EPD’s customers can pay the increased prices without straining their finances.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Gold Was Never An Inflation Hedge

Gold’s worst periods of returns - whether relative or absolute - were the period from 1980 to 1999 and then again from 2012 to today. Great chart from Mike Zaccardi on Twitter on the "developing" chart in GLD. Mike can be found on Twitter at @MikeZaccardi. He's a prolific publisher and technician on Twitter and does great work.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Marriott: Not Tech But Its The Best Nasdaq 100 Stock

The Chart of the Day belongs to the worldwide hotel company Marriott (MAR). I found the stock by sorting the stock of the NASDAQ 100 Index by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the TrendSpotter signaled a buy in 2/8, the stock gained 6.83%.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

DRDGold: Bullish Into The Breakout Higher In Gold Prices

DRDGOLD maintains a long-term strategy of being an unhedged gold producer, making it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Green Brick Partners: Where Macro Fears Overlook Micro Opportunity

Homebuilders have gotten crushed by the weight of macro fears surrounding interest rate normalization. In one of my favorite investing books of all time, The Most Important Thing, Howard Marks' shares a quote which goes something along the lines of: "predictions are hard to make especially about anything involving the future." I love that quote. It speaks to the fact that the future is unknowable. In fact, much of the book boils down to the simple notion that it is essentially impossible to consistently predict the future, so in reality, we are more likely better off focusing our efforts on assessing where we currently stand and identifying our best course of action based on that assessment. Consider, for example, the magnitude of people forecasting impending doom in the housing market. While it is sure to grab clicks and headlines and attention, I would suggest fears of a housing sector crash are a potential macro-level worry that will lead you to miss a micro-level opportunity worth looking into - Green Brick Partners (GRBK).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Bally's: The New Ecosystem Is A Growth Catalyst

Bally's is currently building a solid ecosystem that will provide a moat in the future. This new ecosystem has the potential to accelerate revenue growth and increase profitability. Investment Thesis. Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) went public in March 2019, which makes it a relatively recent IPO. The stock was hit hard...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Seeking Alpha

Gartner: A 2-Engine Company

By the end of 2021, the company surpassed the Wall Street consensus, management expectations, and my predictions on all key financial indicators. In my previous article on Gartner (NYSE:IT), I took a neutral stance on the company despite the excellent upside potential in the financials and active stock buybacks:. The...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Global Self Storage: Low Leverage, High Dividend, Questionable Performance

This small-cap REIT is rapidly growing, and still it has a very low leverage. For investors requiring REIT exposure, storage REITs have always been a nice choice. Being less risky than their commercial counterparts but still quite appealing for their dividends, they could be classified as defensive holdings in the REIT universe. Today I will be looking into a small-cap REIT, namely Global Self Storage (SELF).
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Evolving Market Trends: The Effect Of Global Warming On Our Financial System

Europe has strong incentives to reduce emissions. Chairman of the Risk Committee and Founding Partner, Kepos Capital Robert "Bob" Litterman explains the lack of appreciation in the diversity of incentives to reduce emissions across the globe. In this discussion, Litterman highlights the importance of placing a price on climate risk on carbon emissions would be a considerable move in the right direction for the US.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Avoid Goldman Sachs When It Has A Low P/E

A counterintuitive idea, avoiding Goldman Sachs when a low P/E exists, works out better than you might expect. I mentioned Goldman Sachs (GS), one of the largest brokerages and banks in America, as a company with a weakening chart pattern last month here. All told, momentum indications continue to lag and deteriorate in February. Another worry for bulls to contemplate, selling or avoiding the name when it has a super-low trailing P/E of 6x like today is often the correct course of action.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

3 Best Steel Stocks To Buy In 2022

Commodities and the steel sector appear poised for a potential rally in 2022. According to Fortune, steel prices soared in 2021 as it remained one of the most in-demand products among manufacturers in the third quarter. Industrial activity and the rush to rebuild supply chains post-pandemic pushed prices higher, so much that "Steel inflation has been 150% since before COVID…And that's extraordinary. It's unprecedented as far as I can remember," said Steelcase CEO Jim Keane in September." I believe there continues to be opportunities to capitalize on steel companies that come at a discount, which is why U.S. Steel (X), Vale (VALE), and Nucor Corporation (NUE) are considered strong buys.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

PolarityTE stock rises 4% on getting US patent

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for compositions that relate to the company's minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology in combination with a cryoprotectant. PolarityTE said it the company's fourth patent allowance in the U.S. "PolarityTE understands the importance of intellectual property and building...
STOCKS
CNBC

Palantir shares drop 10% after earnings

Shares of Palantir fell as much as 10% during premarket trading on Thursday. The company beat revenue estimates but missed earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. Shares of Palantir fell as much as 10% during premarket trading on Thursday after the company reported mixed earnings results for the fourth quarter.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Aurinia Pharma gains after CEO comments on sales outlook

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH +4.4%) is trading higher after its Chief Executive Officer Peter Greenleaf hinted at strong sales for the company as the management prepares to release the financials for Q4 2021 at the end of February. Canada-based Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) markets LUPKYNIS, an FDA-approved treatment for adult patients with active...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Community Policy