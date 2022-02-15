ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weezer Celebrate 30th Anniversary: Read The Band's Emotional Statement

By Emily Lee
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Happy anniversary, Weezer !

On Tuesday (February 15), Weezer took to Instagram to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary as a band. To celebrate the special occasion,the band wrote an emotional statement to share with their fans.

"And just like that, it’s been 30 years to the day that Weezer was born," the sentimental tribute begins. "On 2/15/92, Rivers Cuomo , Patrick Wilson , Matt Sharp and Jason Cropper met at TK Productions at 1956 Cotner Ave in West LA, for the first of 3 days of rehearsals, running through about 20 different songs numerous times, including a few songs that would make it to the Blue Album 2 years later."

"So here we are on 2/15/22, 30 years on. So much has happened, so many songs, albums, singles, soundtracks, fans, tours, shows, photoshoots, interviews, so many good times – and a few bad ones here and there of course," the reflective post continues. "Brian joined us when Jason left, Mikey joined us when Matt left, Scott joined us when Mikey left. We’ve gained countless thousands of great friends, and lost some of our dearest friends, including Mikey, Ric Ocasek, and Mykel and Carli Allan, who started the Weezer Fan Club."

"So much has changed, and yet, having been there for it for every step of the way I can truly say that for all the changes and amazing adventures that have happened, the spirit of Weezer has not changed hardly, if at all," Weezer's post adds. "Everyone still just wants to make great music, rock out and keep things interesting. And 30 years on, we are nowhere near the end of the story. Thank you for sticking with us, 2022 is going to be another fascinating year for Weezer and you."

Weezer also celebrated the special anniversary on Twitter, writing: "30 years to the day… ever onward!!!"

Here's to another 30 years of Weezer!

IN THIS ARTICLE
