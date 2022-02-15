ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell moves to divest North Sea gas assets

By Nathan Allen
 1 day ago
Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is preparing to sell stakes in two natural gas producing clusters in the British North Sea, according to Reuters. The Clipper Hub and Leman...

zycrypto.com

$120B Oil and Gas Giant ConocoPhillips Joins The Bitcoin Mining Fuel Business

ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration companies is utilizing its extra gas to power Bitcoin mining. According to a Tuesday report by CNBC, the company disclosed that it is currently running a pilot project in Bakken, an oil-rich region in North Dakota where it had been selling excess gas to a third party Bitcoin miner, instead of burning it off.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Beijing Gas in talks over 10-year Shell LNG deal, says source

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China’s Beijing Gas Group aims to conclude a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and purchase deal with Shell in the second quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters. Municipal government-backed Beijing Gas is one of China’s so-called Tier 2 importers behind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Helix Energy Solutions Group: Attractive At Current Levels

Helix has struggled from low rig rates and utilization levels, but better days could be ahead. Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) is a sleeper that doesn't get a lot of coverage. What happens as an offshore oilfield nears the end of its life? How about when a well "breaks?" Suppose you just need to mobilize a Remotely Operated Vehicle-ROV, to fly down to the seafloor to inspect a subsea wellhead, or a pipeline? Perhaps, you want to dig a trench on the seafloor and lay pipe, or a cable. Perhaps you think you have an obstruction in a subsea pipeline and you want to investigate. Who ya gonna call?
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

The Ripple Effects Of Soaring Energy Prices

European energy markets became very tight and volatile over the course of 2021. By Maurice van Sante, Senior Economist Construction & Team Lead Dutch Sectors And Gerben Hieminga, Senior Economist. Energy prices went through the roof in 2021 and are expected to stay high in 2022. European energy markets became...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea#Shell#Natural Gas#Shel#Reuters#The Clipper Hub#Leman Alpha#Harbour Energy#Otcpk#Pmoif#Company#Bp#Equinor#Eqnr#Rosebank
Reuters

Norway's oil firms hike 2022 investment plans

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas firms plan to invest almost $18 billion this year, more than originally expected, as they take advantage of pandemic-era tax incentives, a national statistics office (SSB) survey showed on Thursday. The forecast is bound to draw criticism from environmentalists, who argue companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Repsol beats forecasts thanks to high oil and gas prices

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - High oil and gas prices helped Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) to post earnings above market expectations on Thursday, giving it more financial firepower to spend on low-carbon operations investors are increasingly demanding of energy companies. Benchmark Brent crude oil and Henry Hub gas rose 70% and...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

New North Sea oil and gas licences ‘incompatible with UK climate goals’

New oil and gas licences for the North Sea are incompatible with the UK’s international climate commitments and the Paris climate agreement, analysts have said. The government is considering licences for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea, under pressure from backbench MPs and media commentators, who claim new fossil fuel development is needed to reduce energy bills.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil: Filling Up The Piggybank With Shale Production

We think oil fundamentals will drive XOM higher. I'm a long-time advocate for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Mid-year, 2021 I put out a bullish article with a positive spin on the new directors from Engine #1. For those who don't recall, Engine #1 is the upstart activist investor company that bought 4-5 shares and wanted to change the company. The stock price was then around $60 with the world just coming to the realization that there might be life after COVID. Since then XOM has underperformed its peer class with a 25% gain to the mid-$70s. (Chevron (CVX) for example is up 35%, Shell (NYSE:SHEL), a company I've expressed my doubts about due to capital allocation, is up 50%).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Top banks pumping billions into oil and gas expansion despite climate commitments, report says

Leading banks have pumped billions into companies expanding oil and gas production despite their climate commitments, according to a new report. HSBC, BNP Paribas and Barclays were among those who have given the most money to these firms since joining a net-zero alliance last year, campaign group ShareAction said. This is despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) saying last May there was no place for new fossil fuel projects if the world wanted to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.The new ShareAction report found 25 of the largest banks in Europe have given around £300bn to companies with plans to expand...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Higher Oil Prices Are Allowing Energy Companies To Increase Their Shale Operations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) No news may be good news as equity index futures are pointing to a higher open on another day of light economic announcements. There are several earnings announcements but no big companies that are likely to have far-reaching effects on the market. The higher premarket move could be an impressive follow up to yesterday’s rally. Crude oil prices and yields were lower before the market open which appears to be helping equity futures. Lower oil and yields are helping reduce investor fears as the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX) was 3.5% lower in premarket trading and nearing 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
