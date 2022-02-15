KENNY’S 2 PENNIES: A Tale of Two Syracuse Teams (podcast)

Kenny Haas returned to the studio to share his thoughts on the Orange, both basketball and lacrosse teams. With Jesse Edwards’ injury, Kenny wonders who will step up and take true control down low with the team struggling to stay on the bubble. Meanwhile the lacrosse team opened its season with a big win over Holy Cross with Gary Gait leading the charge from the sidelines, and Kenny is happy to see Coach Gait reinstall some tactics from his playing days at Syracuse. Kenny shares his thoughts on the Super Bowl, from two underdogs teams to the halftime show, there was plenty to discuss. Lastly, Kenny turns his attention to the ROC and the Olympics and gives kudos to the Waterloo girls basketball team after wins on the road in Mynderse and Hornell.

.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).