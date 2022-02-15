ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVodO_0eF4w7qh00

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Andrew has also pledged to “demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein” by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Boies
The Independent

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre: Read the full statement

Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre over her accusations of sexual abuse against the royal. Andrew vigorously denied the claims.The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Read the full statement announcing the settlement below:Follow the latest updates on Prince Andrew’s settlement Read More Prince Andrew sex abuse settlement will be ‘very large sum of money’Prince Andrew ‘forever tainted’ by sex abuse settlementHow simple photograph helped bring down Prince Andrew - UK’s 9th in line to throne
CELEBRITIES
KCBD

Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser Virginia Giuffre’s charity. He says he regrets his association with Jeffrey Epstein. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking
The Independent

Epstein victims attorney praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘stunning courage’ after Prince Andrew settlement

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Was Her Majesty Forced To Bail Prince Andrew Out By Allegedly Funding Settlement With Virginia Giuffre?

There are speculations that Queen Elizabeth II was forced to pay Prince Andrew's settlement. Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly help Prince Andrew with the hefty settlement of the sexual assault lawsuit against him, according to various sources. Some were allegedly furious because they felt that Her Majesty was forced to extend support to her second son.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervery Rips 'Scam Artist' Virginia Roberts Giuffre After Pair Reaches Settlement

Any update in the Prince Andrew-Virginia Roberts Giuffre legal saga is usually accompanied by an unsolicited opinion from Lady Victoria Hervey. And Tuesday was no different. Shortly after it was revealed that the royal and his sexual assault accuser had reached an out-of-court settlement agreement, the Duke of York's ex-girlfriend came out swinging.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Court Requests Deposition From Prince Andrew’s Ex-Assistant in Virginia Giuffre Suit

A federal judge in New York has filed letters asking law enforcement in the United Kingdom and Australia to help collect testimonies from four international witnesses in Prince Andrew’s civil sexual assault case brought by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre has alleged that the royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17. After failing to have the case thrown out, Prince Andrew — who was stripped of his military titles earlier this month — has asked for a trial by jury. That trial is expected to take place in New York’s Southern District in fall 2022. The judge has requested...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre will only accept settlement ‘if it holds him to account’

A lawyer for Virginia Giuffre has said she is unlikely to accept a legal settlement that does not “hold Prince Andrew to account” in her sexual assault lawsuit against the duke.This week, the Queen’s second son – who is fighting the civil US case as a private citizen – submitted a 41-point denial of Ms Giuffre’s claims, which include allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Reportedly sparking some concern at Buckingham Palace, the Duke of York’s lawyers demanded a trial by jury, potentially setting him up to become the first member of the...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Son Willing To Pay $25 Million In Settlement? Duke Reportedly Preparing For Trial

Prince Andrew allegedly wants to give Virginia Roberts Giuffre $25 million to settle the lawsuit. Prince Andrew just responded to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit. The Duke of York once again denied the allegations that he sexually abused Giuffre when she was just 17 years old after being trafficked by the late Jeffrey Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Andrew news - live: Duke statement ‘inconsistent’, says Maitlis as Queen ‘to pay Giuffre’s charity £2m’

Prince Andrew’s statement in his settlement with Virginia Giuffre is inconsistent with answers given in his bombshell Newsnight interview, BBC’s Emily Maitlis has said.“At the heart of the settlement is the biggest question of all: why is a prince who told me he had ‘no recollection of ever meeting this lady’ now paying her what we understand to be upwards of £10 million?” said Ms Maitlis writing for the BBC’s website.Meanwhile, The Queen has agreed to help Prince Andrew pay a settlement to Virginia Giuffre with a donation of £2m to her charity, it has been reported.As the settlement...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy