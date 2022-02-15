Semi crash closes East Division Street in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving at least two tractor-trailer trucks closed a roadway in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of East Division Street, which is off the Highway 109 exit of Interstate 40.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has responded to the crash site and an investigation is underway. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash but images from the scene show at least one truck has rolled onto its side and a power line is suspended low across the roadway.

The THP advised the roadway will be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

