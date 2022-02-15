ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Semi crash closes East Division Street in Wilson County

By Brittney Baird
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving at least two tractor-trailer trucks closed a roadway in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 5400 block of East Division Street, which is off the Highway 109 exit of Interstate 40.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zcVD0_0eF4w4CW00
(Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has responded to the crash site and an investigation is underway. It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash but images from the scene show at least one truck has rolled onto its side and a power line is suspended low across the roadway.

The THP advised the roadway will be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Wilson County, TN
Sports
County
Wilson County, TN
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Sports
Wilson County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy