De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners

Autosport Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes driver managed to shuffle up to sixth late on in the race following a spate of critical energy levels behind the top five drivers, having been down in 12th just two laps prior to the end. As a result of his late leap into the top 10,...

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will miss the Daytona 500

The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is finally set, and two drivers will end up missing the race. After months of speculation that this year’s Daytona 500 could be the first ever without at least 40 cars, it was recently confirmed that there would indeed be a full 40-car field for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorious

Ultra-Rare G Wagon Sports Massive V12 And Luxury To Match

This car is the perfect luxury SUV for any German automotive fans with a passion for style and speed. The Mercedes G-Wagon has been heralded as Germany's favorite luxury SUV for its intense power, performance, and style. One particularly fascinating model is the G650 which has been regarded as the rarest of the G-wagon lineup. It sports one of the craziest high output engines ever to grace the engine bay of a luxury SUV. These incredible feats of German engineering were explicitly designed to catch the attention of on-lookers everywhere. Showing the world what Mercedes can do is a massive focus for the team of various engineers and designers who made this car, and it shows very well. This model is especially good at showing that as it is nearly brand new, with just 400 miles, with an excellent condition body and engine under the hood.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 1993 Jaguar XJ220, One of the Fastest Cars of Its Era, Is Heading to Auction

Jaguar is a carmaker steeped in tradition, a fact demonstrated more than 30 years ago when the marque’s then-new XJ220 was named in reference to its top speed, as was its estimable predecessor in 1948, the XK120. Despite being slightly optimistic (Jag’s XJ220 achieved a top speed of “only” 218 mph), it was, for a brief time, the world’s fastest production car. It certainly looked the part, and its supercar shape is precisely what continues to make it one of the most beautiful and enduring designs of its era. The ultimate Jaguar was conceived by a small team of in-house engineers...
BUYING CARS
Autosport Online

Busch Light invests $10m in female NASCAR driver programme

Busch Light has announced its "Accelerate Her" programme – a three-year, $10 million commitment to provide more funding, track time, media exposure and training to every female driver over 21 currently competing in NASCAR. The programme aims to help women drivers reach the NASCAR Cup Series. "Busch Light has...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car

The Grove-based squad pulled the covers off what appears to be an FW44 showcar during a digital event. As the team heads into the new rules era, it has tweaked its colour scheme to a new blend of blues and red. The addition of red is said to have been...
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

The DS E-Tense Performance Is A Formula E Racer Disguised As A Road Car

We’re often told that motor racing is all about showcasing cutting edge technology that will eventually trickle down into the cars us normal humans drive. And while Mercedes may be about to put an F1 engine in its AMG Project One hypercar, we haven’t yet seen that happen in Formula E. That was, at least, until DS announced its latest concept car.
CARS
Pistonheads

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring (992) | PH Review

There are wings and there are wings. For instance, the blade on the back of a Plymouth Superbird was so stratospheric that God got a shave every time an owner popped out to buy a loaf of bread. Compared with that, the Porsche 911 GT3's tea tray looks like a mere knick-knack - albeit one big enough to serve up ten gallons of Tetley. And get you noticed. To some people that's the point. It's a visual statement that you're driving a GT3 Supercup car with a number plate slapped on each end.
CARS
Autosport Online

Formula 1 to launch new simulation experience centres

Bringing together racing in a social environment, the plan is to open a range of new leisure complexes that feature high-tech simulators that will cater for friends, family and corporate events. The centres will host up to 60 simulators and guests will have the chance to choose from a variety...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Simmons joins Charouz for FIA F3 campaign

The 20-year-old Brit’s signing was announced on Tuesday and he will return to the category having made a one-off appearance last season with Charouz. He competed in the season finale in Russia having never driven the FIA F3 car before, and took a best result of 21st from the weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Jalopnik

Formula E Is Ready To Become A World Class Sport

As Formula E headed into the the 2021 season finale in London, 18 different drivers were mathematically eligible for the World Championship in a series that featured 25 drivers over the course of a season. But CEO Jamie Reigle says that kind of parity isn’t what Formula E is looking for in its pursuit of becoming a tier-one sport — the Formula One of electric racing.
TENNIS
Autosport Online

Why Doohan chose Alpine Academy over Red Bull F1 junior programme

The Australian had the option to extend his stay in the Red Bull junior programme for 2022, but elected to switch to Alpine, joining fellow FIA Formula 3 graduate Olli Caldwell and F3 drivers Victor Martins and Caio Collet as part of its junior line-up. Last year Doohan finished runner-up...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bertelli withdraws from WRC Rally Sweden due to fashion show clash

Bertelli was set to pilot a fourth Puma at the snow rally from 24-27 February, for what would have been his debut in the WRC’s new Rally1 hybrid machinery. However, work commitments have forced the Italian to abandon plans a week out from the event. The semi-professional rally driver works in the fashion industry and the event clashes with Milan Fashion Week.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Herta tops Sebring IndyCar test, Magnussen turns out for Ganassi

Magnussen, who made his IndyCar debut at Mid-Ohio last season as a late substitute for an injured Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP, completed 143 laps in Alex Palou's 2021 title-winning #10 machine. The Dane, who will return to Ganassi's IMSA SportsCar Championship lineup for the Sebring 12 Hours before...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Tom Chilton joins Excelr8 Hyundai for 2022 BTCC

The 36-year-old, who this year celebrates the 20th anniversary of his BTCC debut, lines up alongside regular title contender Tom Ingram, fellow new recruit Dan Lloyd and one other driver yet to be confirmed at the Suffolk squad. It will be the fourth different car in four seasons for Chilton,...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Tsunoda: F2 experience will help with new 18-inch F1 tyres

As part of grand prix racing's rules overhaul, which includes a shift to ground effect cars, Pirelli is also moving to different sized tyres. It has ditched the previous 13-inch rubber for 18-inch wheels, which it believes is much closer to what is relevant to road-going cars. F2 made the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 champion Button's Extreme E team confirmed for 2022

Button, who contested the inaugural race in AlUla, Saudi Arabia last year before stepping aside for Kevin Hansen, has been candid about his team’s chances of returning this year. He told Autosport at the final 2021 event in Dorset that “I look forward to hopefully being involved if we...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

The series will return to Indonesia for the first time since 1997 on 20 March when the inaugural grand prix at the new Mandalika track – MotoGP’s first street circuit – is held. Ahead of the grand prix, the final three-day pre-season test of 2022 was held...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

What Alfa’s shakedown reveals about F1 2022 design secrets

The Swiss-based team had announced its intention to formally present its new car after the first Barcelona test on 27 February, but photographs taken of the car during its shakedown provided some intriguing insights into how teams have responded to the heavily-revised 2022 technical regulations. The front wing appears to...
MOTORSPORTS

