ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sandy Hook Families Reach $73 Million Settlement With Riflemaker Remington Over 2012 School Massacre

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe families of some of the adults and children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a settlement with gun manufacturer Remington. The parties agreed to a $73 million settlement, according to attorneys for the victims' families. The settlement agreement also allows the families...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

The disappointing truth about the Sandy Hook settlement

Nothing makes me more sullen about the state of American self-government than stories connected to the country's epidemic of gun violence. Yes, that even holds for Tuesday's news that nine families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with gun manufacturer Remington Arms. That's good for those long-suffering families. But it's a triumph that likely won't be repeated.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Decider.com

Lauren Wright Clashes With ‘The View’ Hosts Over Regulating Gun Makers: “This Isn’t Working”

Another episode of The View, another conflict with the show’s latest conservative guest co-host. Today, the ABC talk show welcomed political scientist and conservative commentator Lauren Wright. She quickly clashed with the panel when they began discussing the news that gun manufacturer Remington agreed to pay a $73 million settlement for the way it marketed the weapon responsible for the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

Remington becomes America’s first gun manufacturer to be held liable for a mass shooting

Families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have reached a settlement—the first of its kind—with the company that manufactured the rifle used during the massacre, according to court documents. Remington agreed Tuesday to settle the liability claims of the families of four students and five adults who were among the 26 people killed in 2012 by the gunman, 20-year-old Adam Lanza. Lanza used a Bushmaster semi-automatic rifle manufactured by Remington, in addition to another handgun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Daily Beast

Gunmaker Will Pay Up Over Sandy Hook Massacre

Nine families whose loved ones were murdered in the Sandy Hook massacre have settled with Remington Arms, the gun manufacturer whose semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting, according to a new court filing. The Waterbury, Connecticut filing, first reported by ABC News, did not reveal any financial terms,...
WATERBURY, CT
The Conversation U.S.

Why $73 million Sandy Hook settlement is unlikely to unleash a flood of lawsuits against gun-makers

Families of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School reached a historic US$73 million settlement with gun-maker Remington Arms. The Feb. 15, 2022, deal marks the first time a firearms manufacturer has settled a lawsuit brought by gun violence victims since Congress granted the industry sweeping immunity from civil liability in 2005.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rolling Stone

A Gun Manufacturer Is Finally Paying for a Mass Shooting in the United States

Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has reached a historic $73 million settlement with relatives of victims of the 2012 massacre, which left 20 children and 6 adults dead. The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held accountable for a mass shooting in the United States. The families’ lawsuit alleged that the gun manufacturer irresponsibly marketed the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to at-risk young men like the school shooter through video games. The $73 million settlement comes less than a year after attorneys for Remington offered the families nearly $33...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Salon

Gun-maker slammed for 2.5-pound "children's assault rifle" based on AR-15

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Gun control advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned an Illinois-based company for recently unveiling the JR-15, a long rifle inspired by the AR-15 but marketed for children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Five myths of gun control

President Biden was in New York last week for a photo-op with the new mayor and to push the left’s favorite anti-crime panacea — more gun control. After the crime wave of the past year, the president finally made it to the frontlines. What he said was so predictable that it could only inspire a collective yawn.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#School Shootings
BBC

'Ghost guns' in crosshairs of Biden firearms fight

The US government is to crack down on homemade guns bought and sold without records amid a surge in gun crimes. The justice department will open a national "Ghost Gun Initiative" to pursue federal charges against those involved in the trade of such weapons, President Joe Biden has said. He...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

California firearms: City rules gun owners must have liability cover

Gun owners in the California city of San Jose will soon be required to take out liability insurance against gun injuries or accidents, if landmark legislation is given final approval. It will be the first time anywhere in the US that people will be compelled to purchase coverage for their...
LAW
Bay News 9

Biden presses Congress to act on gun control on Parkland anniversary

On the four year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden on Monday urged Congress to take action in order to reduce gun violence in this country. “We can never bring back those we’ve lost,” Biden said of the 17...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Dad of Parkland Shooting Victim Scales Giant Construction Crane to Unfurl Gun Control Banner

The grieving father of one of the 17 victims of the 2018 school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, scaled a 150-foot crane in front of the White House to mark the fourth anniversary of the tragedy. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the shooting, unfurled a massive banner with his son’s photo and the message: “45k people died from gun violence on your watch.” Oliver also tweeted that he came to Washington last December to attempt to meet President Biden uninvited. He said his son was with him this time, referring to the banner, “So the whole nation can judge our reality.” Biden had earlier released a statement to mark the anniversary. “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.”
PARKLAND, FL
WESH

Parkland dad in custody after climbing crane near White House

WASHINGTON — Monday marks four years since the deadly shooting at a Florida High School. Survivors and families of the victims used the anniversary to call for action to combat gun violence. Manuel Oliver went to great heights to send a message. He climbed on top of a tower...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
73K+
Followers
50K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy