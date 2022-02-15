ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to make a loaf of gluten-free bread

By Meaghan Penrod, Special to the Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing like the smell of homemade bread. It seems to fill every corner of the house and, at least for me, it feels like childhood. My mom used to make homemade bread for dinner about once a week and I feel like I can still taste those soft, hand-cut loaves....

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
tastywoo.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake Recipe

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake Recipe

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
30Seconds

Granny Smith's Old-Fashioned Banana Nut Bread Recipe: The Ultimate Moist Banana Bread Recipe

As a child, my grandmother was a staple at our house each year during the Christmas holidays. Even while in her 80s, on Christmas Eve, she would enjoy a glass of wine while making her famous banana bread for us to enjoy. The wonderful aroma would fill the house, and each time I make this easy banana bread recipe it takes me back to that special time. I hope you enjoy this bread recipe as much as I have.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeast Bread#Bread Pan#Loaf#Gluten Free#Food Drink#Instagram
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Courier-Times

Chew This! Secret Recipe Butterscotch Pie

My Great Grandma Flora shared her pie recipes and secrets with my Grandma Barbra, who then taught them all to me. Over the years, I have been working on my pie-making skills but still feel my skills are not up to par with that of either of my Grandmas’. Some of my favorite pies to make are sugar cream pie, chocolate pie, lemon pie, brownie pie and this butterscotch pie, which actually started out as my “Banana Butterscotch Pie”. I remember my Grandma Barbra loving butterscotch, so I would make this pie for her regularly. I also would take this pie to my friends, the Fowlers, at Glen Oaks, who would love it and talk about how rich it was. Yes, this pie is pretty rich, so you may want to cut and serve these pieces in the smaller fashion.
NEW CASTLE, IN
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Simple & ‘Crowd-Pleasing’ Game-Day Snack Will Be a Hit At Any Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Super Bowl is right around the corner and with it comes some wildly fun parties. With any fun party, you need some mouth-watering appetizers to please the crowd. And of course, Giada De Laurentiis comes to save the day with this crowd-pleasing and simple dip recipe. On Feb 4, De Laurentiis posted a photo of some mouth-watering chips and dip with the caption, “The ultimate game-day snack: @Giadadelaurentiis’ bacon onion dip. Trust us, this one will be on repeat after...
FOOD & DRINKS
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Glazed lamb and spicy yoghurt pork: Ravinder Bhogal’s Indian chop recipes

Chops are easy to cook, fast and reliable – the meat is so tender and yielding that it takes little effort to inject it with flavour to make it taste even more delicious. I like to use bone-in chops – meat cooked on the bone always has more flavour and is less likely to dry out, plus there is something lovely about gnawing at the spent bones on your plate. The length of time that they occupy the grill or pan is determined by the thickness of the chops, but it is essential to render down the fat until it’s beautifully amber.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
Citizen Online

Leonardi: A casserole dish that can be tweaked to your taste

As I have mentioned on numerous occasions, my wife, Veronica, is an amazing cook. She never ceases to amaze me with the way she is able to make revisions to existing recipes that consistently are better than the original. She almost never measures anything so, as I write this column featuring her most recent brilliant creation, I have to tell you that the quantities are not exact, but rather approximations of what she created. The bottom line is that this is a dish that easily can be adjusted to suit your taste.
AUBURN, NY
recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Baked Eggs and Greens in Harissa Tomato Sauce

These baked eggs are as good for a speedy weeknight dinner as they are for a festive brunch, and the pan-crisped croutons soak up just enough sauce to create wonderfully crispy-gone-soggy texture. Some brands of harissa are spicier than others, so be sure to taste as you go and adjust the crushed red pepper flake usage depending on how spicy you’d like your finished product.
RECIPES
cbslocal.com

Cooking With Rania: Chicken Stir Fry With Spicy Peanut Sauce

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, presents part 2 of her stir fry recipe series!. 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/4-inch-thick strips. Sea salt to taste. 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. 3 tablespoons canola oil (or a bit more if needed to stir...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy