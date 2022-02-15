ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Woke up a fiancee’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Gregg Palermo
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14TyX5_0eF4vYO200

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the gold medalist said of her engagement to NFL player Owens.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3 ,” she tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

US Olympic Team offers mental health services to athletes

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
WGN News

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: report

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year’s awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday. Reports say that each actor will […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Olympics Gymnastics#Us Olympic Team#Texas Monthly#Houston Texans#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” sued Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers Tuesday alleging their “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death. At a news conference announcing the lawsuit, attorneys for the husband and 9-year-old son of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN News

Watching Winter Live – February 16th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Potentially heavy rains and / or snowfall threaten nearly a majority of the country over the next ten days. This includes three separate rounds of precipitation for the eastern half of the U.S. WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WHO-TV Des Moines senior meteorologist Brett McIntyre discussed the immediate weather systems […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy