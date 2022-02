The build-up to the 2022 NFL Combine has begun with the release of the official invitee’s list this week. As we all should know by now, you won’t really get any insight into who the Dallas Cowboys are looking at based on who they watch at the combine or who they speak with. A lot of the time they are just doing a little more homework on a player or putting up smoke screens to distract from a player they are actually interested in taking in the draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO