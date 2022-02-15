ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

02_15_22 Super Bowl Halftime Controversy and Typical Politicians

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 2 days ago

Political commentator Candace Owens is taking heat...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
hogville.net

Super Bowl Halftime show

If I can work Assassin's Creed into my lesson sprechstimme, I'm absolutely doing it. I spend all my time playing chess, Rocket League, and Dominion. You might remember me as Corndog7 or PossibleOatmeal. "I was just wondering what everybody thought of the Super Bowl halftime show" I'm confused. RME stated...
NFL
Black Enterprise

Black Girl Power Activated! Former ESPN Hosts Jemele Hill and Cari Champion Land Weekly CNN+ Show

Former ESPN hosts Jemele Hill and Cari Champion are teaming up for a new weekly show on CNN. On Thursday, CNN announced that Hill and Champion would co-host Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy., on the network’s new subscription streaming service coming this spring. The two broadcast journalists will give their takes on the latest trending topics in sports, entertainment, politics, and culture.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Owens
ndsuspectrum.com

The Super Bowl Halftime Show

I was raised on rap music. My dad is from California and that means growing up, I listened to a lot of iconic West Coast rap like Snoop-dog, Eminem and Dr. Dre. So you can imagine me and my dad were pretty freakin’ excited when the legends of hip-hop were announced to be doing the halftime show.
HIP HOP
The Spun

TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy