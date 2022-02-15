ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Woke up with a fiancée’: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens are engaged

By Gregg Palermo, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) — Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are engaged.

On Tuesday morning, the Olympics gymnastics legend and the NFL player announced their engagement on social media.

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée,” the football player said of his engagement to Gold medalist Biles..

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3,” Biles tweeted .

Biles shared photos and video in a post on Instagram : “The easiest yes,” Biles wrote in the caption. She showed her engagement ring in the video.

‘I didn’t quit’: Simone Biles responds to criticism

According to Texas Monthly , the pair met on social media at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Owens, a Houston Texans football player, told the Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was when they met, and “that’s one of the things she liked.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020, and Owens was Biles’ biggest cheerleader when the Olympic gymnastics trials were held in St. Louis last year.

On Instagram, Owens said “she really had no clue what was coming.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
