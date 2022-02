I remember it was a hot fourth of July weekend when Great Adventure opened its gates for the first time. Officially July 1, 1974, I was 9 years old and it was every child's dream, our very own HUGE amusement park that was just a short drive away! It was breathtaking to me, my brothers, and our friends. As we walked through the gates for the first time we didn't know which way to go, like I said overwhelming.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO